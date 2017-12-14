Troop to the rescue

Photo provided by Casey Woll Photo provided by Casey Woll

If you were in the Collinsville area Dec. 3, you could find Girl Scout Troop 381 members operating a donation booth at the Collinsville Rural King.

The Scouts collected paper towels, dry and canned cat and dog food, meatbird feed and chick starter, as well as cash donations, in an effort to help Granite City-based Happy Trails Farm.

The farm has recently undergone financial hardships with the passing of owner, husband and father Keith Harris in January. The privately owned farm and rehoming sanctuary has been part of the community since 2007, providing pony and horse rides, horse boarding and care, and rental services for birthdays, weddings and other events.

Troop leaders Amanda Kremers and Casey Woll knew their Scouts would be able to provide support for the farm.

“We brought the girls to the farm Sunday, Nov. 26, to personally meet the family and to have the girls get down and dirty cleaning animal enclosures and general farm work,” Woll said.

The troop leaders have been involved with the girls since their first day in kindergarten more than four years ago. The troop has worked on a number of community projects, including a trash cleanup for Granite City’s Wilson Park and hosting four dances per year to support nonprofits such as the Granite City Association for the Protection of Animals.

“This month, we are doing a local Girl Scout Christmas dance to collect board games for needy children this Christmas,” Woll said.

The seven-hour drive was a success for the troop, raising more than $400 in food and supplies for the farm.

“We are so proud of them,” Woll exclaimed. “It was a wonderful experience and I couldn’t be any happier.”

Woll said the troop received donations from as far away as Staunton in support of the farm. Donations — all of which go to Happy Trails Farm — were delivered within the week, and the troop also met to discuss a future visit to the farm to lend another helping hand. Woll has also discussed placing a donation bin on Rural King’s property for drop-offs to support the farm.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter