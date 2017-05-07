Troopers issue more than 1,000 distracted driving citations

× Expand Wikimedia Commons photo

Illinois State Police troopers across the state participated in the inaugural Distracted Driving Awareness Week.

During this enforcement campaign, troopers gave special attention to distracted driving, while continuing to enforce other violations of the Illinois Vehicle Code. The initiative was sponsored by the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police in partnership with AAA, and supported by the Illinois State Police, SafetyServe.com, the National Safety Council, the Illinois Insurance Association, and nearly 300 other law enforcement and fire agencies throughout Illinois.

During the enforcement period from April 24-28, state troopers issued 1,146 distracted driving citations and 984 distracted driving warnings. Troopers also issued 3,276 citations for other violations of the vehicle code and 3,182 written warnings. In addition to the enforcement campaign, troopers also undertook a large education effort to inform motorists of distracted driving laws. Safety education officers throughout the state spent more than 160 hours educating the public and motorists on laws, penalties, and rules of the road.

“I am extremely proud of the enforcement efforts by the ISP,” state police Col. Tad Williams said. “Our officers proudly represented the ISP in this statewide campaign. Additionally, our SEOs did a great job educating the motoring public through a number of press conferences, media releases and multitude of social media contacts.”

The use of cellphones for all drivers, regardless of age, while operating a vehicle in a school zone or construction zone is prohibited. Also, the use of electronic communication devices or any other electronic device, to text, email, compose, read or send electronic messages or access internet sites while driving a motor vehicle is prohibited.

A first violation of the texting law is $120 and can increase with multiple violations or when a violation occurs in a work or school zone.

“Texting and driving is a ‘choice’ that requires motorists to take their eyes off the road, hands off the wheel, and mind off the task of driving,” an Illinois State Police press release states. “The ISP asks all motorists to ‘drop it and drive’ and focus on the task at hand.”

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter