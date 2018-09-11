Troopers stop almost 5,000 vehicles during Operation C.A.R.E.

Illinois State Police officials announced the results of the statewide enforcement initiative in support of Operation C.A.R.E. (Combined Accident Reduction Effort) during the Labor Day holiday weekend Aug. 31 to Sept. 3.

During this enforcement period, state troopers statewide participated in roadside safety checks, saturation patrols, and aggressive driving reduction efforts. Troopers also focused their efforts on identifying Fatal Four violations; speeding, DUI, distracted driving, and failure to wear a seat belt, in order to keep roads safe during the busy travel period.

Troopers logged the following enforcement activity during the detail:

Total enforcement stops: 4,999

Speeding violations: 3,001

Seatbelt violations: 537

Driving under the influence arrests: 101

Motor carrier safety inspections: 544

Crash reports completed: 391

Felony arrests: 33

Total motorist assists: 614

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter