Troy area interchange to be closed tonight, Friday

The Illinois Department of Transportation will close the interchange between Interstate 55/70 and Illinois 162 twice within the next 24 hours to ensure the safety of drivers in this area.

Southwestern Electric Cooperative will be de-energizing the circuit that supplies power in and around this interchange for a 30- to 45-minute period between 9-11 p.m. today (Nov. 8) and again between 4:30-6:30 a.m. Friday. This will result in the loss of power to all highway lighting, traffic signals and computer communication between devices in this area.

In cooperation with the city of Troy and area emergency services, IDOT will close all interstate exit ramps and prohibit traffic from crossing over I-55/70. Motorists will have access to the frontage roads paralleling the interstate during the outage. A marked detour utilizing U.S. 40 and Illinois 4 will be implemented to circumvent the closure.

Traffic control devices and directional signage, including dynamic message boards, will be deployed to guide motorists safely through the area. Travelers are strongly advised to consider alternate routes or allow additional time to travel in and around this area. Regardless, all motorists are urged to be patient, reduce speed and exercise added caution throughout the Metro East region — as traffic patterns and travel intervals will likely be affected.

Additional information is available at www.stl-traffic.org. For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

