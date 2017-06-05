Troy event to benefit scholarship fund

TROY — The eighth annual Bradley R. Smith Memorial Scholarship 5K Run/Walk will be at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Pavilion 10 in Troy Tri-Township Park, 409 Collinsville Road.

The 5K run and walk will honor a local fallen hero, Senior Airman Bradley R. Smith of Troy, who served in the Air Force from 2006 until he died in 2010 while serving in Afghanistan. The event raises money for the Bradley R. Smith Memorial Scholarship Fund to honor his legacy. Throughout the event’s history, more than $225,000 in scholarships has been awarded to area students.

The event is open to all ages and registration is open. Registration fee is $30 before Aug. 21 and $35 on race day. T-shirts are included in the registration fee but are not included for those registering after Aug. 21. Registration the day of the event will begin at 7 a.m.

runforbrad.org

