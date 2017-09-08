Troy man dies in moped crash

Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is reporting that an investigation is continuing into a crash that claimed the life of a Troy man Thursday morning.

Thomas J. Layden, 61, was pronounced dead in the emergency department of Anderson Hospital in Maryville at 10:02 a.m. Thursday after being transported from Troy-O’Fallon Road at Country Lane in Troy. The decedent was the operator of a 2015 Honda moped traveling south on Troy-O’Fallon and had stopped to turn onto Country Lane. While stopped, his vehicle was struck from behind by a 2004 Dodge Neon operated by Elizabeth N. McClure, 22, of Chester.

An autopsy Friday morning revealed Layden died of a fractured neck. Routine toxicology testing for the presence of alcohol or drugs was pending Friday. The Troy Police Department, with the assistance of the Metro East Crash Assistance Team, also is investigating the crash and death.

Funeral arrangements are pending under the direction of Kirlin-Egan & Butler Funeral Home of Springfield, Ill.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter