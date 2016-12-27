Truck crashes through Subway; driver experienced medical issues

× Expand Photo by Melissa Meske The Alton Subway restaurant, 1631 Washington Ave., is boarded up following Monday afternoon’s truck crash through the front of the building. No customers were in the restaurant at the time of the incident, and no one received life-threatening injuries. Employees were treated on the scene, and the truck’s driver was transported to a local hospital after suffering a medical issue that caused him to crash into the storefront.

ALTON — It was a very different kind of lunch hour rush at the Subway on Washington Avenue on Monday afternoon.

At 12:06 p.m. Alton first responders rushed to the restaurant, 1631 Washington Ave., after receiving a call that a pickup truck had slammed into the front of the restaurant “and proceeded to plow through before coming to a stop,” according to Lt. Seth Stinnett with the Alton Police Department.

Fortunately, there were no customers in the building at the time of the incident, and the employees working were able to walk away from the scene with minor injuries.

The driver and sole occupant in the vehicle was determined by medical personnel at the hospital to have suffered a serious medical issue that led to his actions. He had been using his phone while in the parking lot when his medical issue unfolded.

“When we arrived on the scene, the driver was still in the vehicle, the engine was running, the accelerator was still engaged and the tires were spinning. The building was full of smoke,” Stinnett said.

Black smoke from the tires spinning had also filled neighboring businesses, such as Maneke Jewelers.

After disengaging the vehicle, officers instructed the driver to step out of the vehicle, but he was unable to do so. He was secured in handcuffs as he was removed from inside the building under suspicion of resisting arrest, but it was later determined that the medical issue he was experiencing had also prevented him from being able to respond to the officer’s initial request.

“There are no pending charges against the individual, nor were any citations issued, and we do not expect anything further,” Stinnett said.

Alton Fire Chief Bernie Sebold said his personnel were able to assess the structural integrity of the building following the accident, as well as underneath and in front of the vehicle, and determined there was no further immediate threat. He added his department had communicated its findings to the city’s building and zoning department on Tuesday, which will work with the building’s owner on the next steps to reopening the facility.

“Most fortunately, there were no life-threatening injuries as a result,” Sebold said.

Store manager Maggie Hinklin said she and two of her female employees were in the store at the time of the accident. Hinklin said that one of her employees suffered a sprained ankle, and both had some bruising, but “all were OK.”

Hinklin added, “We don’t know the driver’s name, but he was a very sweet regular who came in and was always nice. We’re all pulling for a fast recovery for the gentleman who was involved. We were extremely lucky to have had a customer leave literally 60 seconds before the impact, and we’re lucky it wasn’t a regular business day.”

She further noted that the store should reopen within the next two weeks.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter