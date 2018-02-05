True Destiny

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Granite City High senior Destiny Anderson qualified for the Miss IDTA (Illinois Drill Team Association) state solo dance competition on Feb. 9-10 in Springfield after finishing 10th at the Edwardsville Sectional on Jan. 6.

GRANITE CITY — Destiny Anderson couldn’t have asked for a better birthday present on Jan. 6.

The Granite City High senior celebrated her 18th birthday by qualifying for the Miss IDTA (Illinois Drill Team Association) state solo dance competition. She finished 10th at the Edwardsville Sectional at Edwardsville High School to earn a spot at the state event, scheduled for Feb. 9-10 at the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield.

“It was really awesome,” Anderson said. “It made me really excited. It was like a big accomplishment for me. It’s pretty good for my life right now. That really surprised me, especially since it was on my birthday. It was a good birthday present.”

Anderson became the first Granite City student to qualify for state in dance during Tina Buck’s 10-year tenure as Granite City dance coach. She will be GCHS’ lone representative at the state competition.

“There aren’t a whole lot of solos in competition for IDTA because they wanted to be more of a team competition,” Buck said. “They give out 15-20 soloists per competition.”

Anderson is one of 10 qualifiers. The others are Breanna Phillips and Autumn Sturhahn of Quincy Notre Dame, Highland’s Abigail Rogier, Camri Middleton and Anna Bezler of Jacksonville, Dupo’s Michaela Rouggly, Emma Vogt of Nashville, Tiffany Stevens of Vienna and Selena Gonzales of Centralia.

Dancers have to finish with a score of 80 or higher in the solo competition to advance to state. Phillips won the sectional title.

“They’re only allowed to compete at two different competitions for their soloists, so they have two tries to get an 80 percent for their solo,” Buck said. “It was her first time performing it. She got 80 her first time, so that was pretty awesome. Being on her 18th birthday makes it even sweeter.”

Anderson’s teammates, Morgan Ambruso and Haley Walker, also competed at sectionals but didn’t qualify, finishing 13th and 14, respectively.

Anderson performed with the song “Medicine” by Daughter at sectionals.

“I was going out there and leaving everything on the floor, try my hardest that I can do, try my best to make it to state and I accomplished my goals,” said Anderson, who competed at sectionals in the solo competition last year but didn’t advance to state.

Now, Anderson will look to turn in a strong showing at state, which will be her final competition of her three-year career with the GCHS dance team.

“I want to make it to the second day because the first night is kind of like sectionals for state,” she said. “The next day, we’ll get to compete again if we make it there. I hope to make it there.”

Anderson joined the GCHS dance team when she was a sophomore. She’s one of the team’s captains this year.

“I’m going to miss it a whole lot,” she said. “It’s been my whole life, so I’m going to be sad when it ends. Hopefully, college will bring me more dance experience.”

The senior has been dancing since she was 3.

“It’s super tough,” Anderson said. “You have hours of practicing and it’s a mind game so you always have to be there and push yourself and just be really into it. It’s an art and a sport.”

