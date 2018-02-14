Trustees approve tuition increase at Lewis and Clark

× Expand Lewis and Clark Community College

GODFREY — The Lewis and Clark Community College Board of Trustees on Tuesday approved a $5 increase per in-district credit hour, up to a total of $125, for the fall 2018 term. Fees will remain unchanged; the total cost per hour will be $148.

Vice President of Enrollment Services Kent Scheffel said the total cost of one year’s tuition and fees at Lewis and Clark will be $4,440, compared to a year at SIUE for $12,132.

“We’re right at about one-third of what they’re charging,” Scheffel told trustees.

The increase follows a $7 hike last year. Student Trustee Whitney Weeks said students are concerned about the increases but most believe they’re worthwhile.

“We’re still below the average of schools of our kind,” she said. “In the end, the extra money is worth it for our school.”

Trustee David Heyen voted against the tuition increase, with the rest of the board voting affirmatively.

A document distributed at the meeting cites continued state funding instability, student demand for programs and services, and the need to maintain a balanced budget as reasons for the tuition increase.

“Even with the increase, Lewis and Clark Community College remains positioned as the best value in higher education when compared with our competitors,” the document states.

