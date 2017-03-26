× Expand Photos by Frank Prager Candidates in the Wood River mayoral race met with members of the community March 18 at the Wood River Public Library during a Meet the Candidates forum. The candidate include (clockwise from top) Scott Miner, Cheryl Maguire, Tom Kane and Scott Levan.

WOOD RIVER — An opportunity for residents to meet one-on-one with mayoral candidates took place at the Wood River Public Library on March 18 at the Meet the Candidates event, providing information, campaign promises and a firework or two.

All four mayoral candidates vying for election on April 4 — Cheryl Maguire, Scott Miner, Tom Kane and Scott Levan — attended the forum.

Jennifer Baugh, assistant director at the library, says the library had the idea to give the public an opportunity to talk to the candidates and ask questions.

“We wanted to present a forum where everyone could meet the candidates,” she said.

The candidates were each at a specific table in the library conference room and attendees moved from one table to another, talking individually with each hopeful. Questions ranged from interest in growing infrastructure and business to how the prospective mayors will deal with crime and drugs. Several dozen residents talked with the candidates and asked questions about the future of their city.

The contention that has marked the campaign, including allegations of yard sign destruction, carried over to the event as Wood River police were present to ensure access to the candidates was not obstructed. Assertions were made that one of the candidate’s spouses was attempting to keep people from talking to other candidates. An exchange took place outside with police, but no arrests were made.

The campaign has been characterized by disputes and public disagreements, with candidates exchanging allegations and quarreling in public forums. Candidate Scott Miner’s Facebook campaign page carries a lengthy post apologizing to the community for the “sad turn of events” at Saturday’s forum.

Miner became the youngest elected official in Illinois in 2013 when he became a city councilman in at the age of 18. A lifelong resident of Wood River, Miner says business growth is a top priority.

He advocates having a marketing plan for the city. He said packaging the area’s strengths and communicating those effectively is critical to success.

“Sidewalks and roads must all be at the peak of excellence and deteriorating properties must be cleaned up,” he said.

These activities need to be accomplished without raising taxes, according to Miner, saying drawing businesses to the area will grow the tax base to fund necessary initiatives.

“Right now, we’re not reaching out,” he said. “If we advertise, we’ll draw businesses.”

Cheryl Maguire has been a councilwoman for the past 16 years and sees issues like bringing in new business and getting the word out about the advantages Wood River offers businesses and individuals as being key to success.

“We need to reformulate our economic development,” she said. “Our problems are not unique. There are teams of people who are enthusiastic about collaborating with each other to work on things.”

Maguire said she wants to bring an economic development team together consisting of city departments, business leaders and concerned citizens to construct a plan for the city’s future, and also says marketing and branding are crucial.

“We’re 20 minutes from downtown St. Louis,” she said. “We’re next to a major interstate highway, we have the river, we have railroads and we have an airport in our back yard.”

Tom Kane moved to Wood River in 1981 and said he wants to see the city look as it did three decades ago. He said he is publicly endorsed by the Wood River Police Department.

“I’m going to take this city to a proactive from a reactive approach; (I will) go to business owners in other towns and ask them to come give us a look,” he said. “I’m an outsider. I’ve never held political office.

Keeping taxes low, drug abuse prevention and the formation of a crime task force are among his goals if elected mayor.

Scott Levan is a Wood River native and former City Council member. Also concerned with what he sees as a “changed Wood River” over the years, he said business retention, community appearance and environmental quality are key to the city’s success.

“The city is now retail-based for its economy, and support for local retail is a must,” he said. “We need to continue to support our local independent shops as well as take advantage of areas of potential growth for additional revenues.”

He said he endorses working together with neighboring communities in a regional approach that benefits all involved.

“We need to take a regional community concept and work with East Alton, Roxana and other towns around us,” Levan said.

The four candidates seeking City Council positions also participated in a similar question-and-answer event, following the mayoral candidates. Anthony Swarringin, Gale Ufert, Tom Stalcup and Christopher Stanley all answered questions posed by attendees on their views about infrastructure, crime, taxes and business development and retention.

