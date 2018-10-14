Turkeys away

× Expand Hansen Meat Company owner Ryan Hansen poses with a flier of his Buy A Turkey, Give A Turkey promotion.

With Thanksgiving a month away, Hansen Meat Company has started the Buy A Turkey, Give A Turkey promotion to help out needy Metro East families.

“I thought it would be a really good and positive way to kick off the holiday season and an easy way to kind of get some customers and local community members involved in some giving in a very easy way,” owner Ryan Hansen said.

Customers get to buy an all-natural Amish turkey at any of the three Hansen Meat locations at 450 Landmarks Blvd. in Alton, 807 State Highway 16 in Jerseyville and 1059 Century Drive in Edwardsville, and the store will donate a turkey in their name to a family in need.

“We hope this can actually be a campaign that we do every year and it gets bigger and bigger,” Hansen said. “Maybe some other companies can join in as corporate partners and it just extends well past the Metro East area, maybe into the St. Louis area.”

He said the store is taking orders until Oct. 31. Each order must be made with a $25 deposit. After the promotion, the store will create a master list of all of the customers who purchased turkeys and will do a donation in every customer’s name.

“We have a goal to positively impact maybe up to 500 different families,” Hansen said. “If we can sell 500 turkeys, we’re going to donate one for every one that we sell. This year, being the first ever kind of ‘buy a turkey, give a turkey campaign,’ we’ve got a tentative goal of 500 and if we can fly past it and we’re within 700 to 1,000 turkeys sold, that’s even better.”

Customers will receive a t-shirt with their purchase.

“They can wear that proudly,” Hansen said. “Then, other people in the community can see that shirt and ask questions about it and we can use a grassroots, from the ground up, word of mouth movement to make this thing bigger and better for 2019.”

The owner said he came up with the idea of the promotion in August.

“I was waiting (to see what) the actual turkey market was going to look like for 2018 with the yields in harvest that everyone was projecting out from the different farms,” he said. “I started figuring out pricing and logistics and once we kind of got all of our information in front of us, I figured out that this is definitely something that we can do.”

Hansen said the Amish turkeys are popular at the store during Thanksgiving every year.

“They’re a high-quality product with no preservatives, no hormones and no additives,” he said. “We’ve been selling those for years now. A lot of our loyal customers come to us for their Thanksgiving orders, so I thought there was an easy way to maybe put a campaign together to really positively impact people. Ninety percent of the population in America is probably going to have a turkey for Thanksgiving, so all you have to do to make a positive impact on a family’s life and give back is to simply go in and buy a turkey from Hansen Packing or Hansen Meat Company.”