Turmoil with all the trimmings

Look out, “Home for the Holidays” and “A Christmas Story” — there is a new seasonal film vying for the title of “top quirky, offbeat holiday classic” … and it was filmed right here in Alton.

Years in the making, “Drinksgiving,” a comedy featuring several cast and crew members from the Riverbend, tells the story of one woman’s attempt to host a dinner party the night before Thanksgiving, with unexpected results.

The feature film, released Nov. 14, is available through multiple media sources, including Amazon and Vudu.

“We’ve seen movies with girls going on trips and partying together, but we wanted to show a female party host trying her best to put on this event, however slapdash, and bring people together … and what a hassle it can be,” Lainee Frizzo of Alton, who also co-wrote and served as co-producer, said.

Sarah, a 20-something in grad school, decides to throw a “grown-up party” for her friends rather than deal with the bar crowds, recruiting her friend Jake to help. As the evening wears on (and wears on Sarah), she begins to question, “Why did I get myself into this?”

The comedy also ventures into serious territory, examining friendships and romantic relationships.

Actress Pamela Mitchell, who has made appearances on the Showtime series “Shameless” and the Lifetime movie “Psycho-In-Law,” plays the lead character and also co-produced and did the casting.

“I have been really fortunate to work with so many talented actors and wanted to pull from that talent pool if it was possible,” Mitchell said. “Because we were shooting outside of a major film city, it was easier than expected to travel from multiple cities, as we were all essentially going to be traveling anyway. We did do a normal round of auditions here in L.A. for some of the actors and found such great people for those roles.”

“Drinksgiving” is released through Gravitas Ventures and produced by F-Bomb Productions LLC, comprising personal and professional team John Forrest and Lainee Frizzo, who also wrote the screenplay.

“The performances that our actors gave — there are some really great, funny lines that they came up with on the spot and in watching it, the portrayals feel like they have all known each other for a long time,” Forrest said. “They are all so natural together and in their individual scenes.”

“I’m really proud of John and how hard he’s worked to get this project to a great sales agent, Circus Road, and a great distributor, Gravitas Ventures,” Frizzo added. “He’s had to coordinate everything, make contacts, meet deadlines, and constantly promote this film.”

The Alton couple assembled a motley crew of actors, directors and friends to bring their vision to life. Matt Olmon from L.A. joined Alton’s own Bart Elfrink to direct (Elfrink is also director of photography). Mitchell brought on board L.A. actors Keylor Leigh and Kari Lee Wasoba, Jeff South (who also starred with Mitchell in another of Forrest and Frizzo’s film projects, “Innards”), Suki Peters from St. Louis (of Shakespeare Festival St. Louis fame), local actor and filmmaker Brian Jun, Juan Antonio (“Empire,” “Chance”), and Jacob A. Ware (best known for his appearance on “Boardwalk Empire”).

“I thought every day of filming was hilarious,” Wasoba, who is featured in a new Jackson Hewitt commercial, said. “I specifically remember having fun messing with our sound guy, Shawn Bell. We would be miked all day, so Pamela Mitchell and I, knowing he could hear us, would pretend to be gossiping about Shawn, coming up with ridiculous stories about how he’s been in jail, or why he was a crazy person. We would look to the top of the stairs where he was stationed, and he would just be shaking his head at us.”

“We wrote a script, but we also wanted the actors to be free to improvise as much as they wanted,” Frizzo said. “l was amazed at how the actors would sometimes just take the story and run with it with improvised dialogue, and we just kept the camera rolling.”

The film, with a tight $35,000 budget, was primarily shot at several Riverbend locations, including Bossanova Martini Bar in Alton, a local grocery store, and Forrest and Frizzo’s own home, a bonding experience Frizzo referred to as being like “summer camp.”

“There were people everywhere,” she said. “It was surreal to live there when you have sound stage equipment set up in your hallway. Things that would happen in the movie would happen to us in real life — we had people asking where serving spoons were, where to find the toilet paper.”

Elfrink also emphasized the feeling of camaraderie during his experience with the project.

“The aspect of our film of which I am most proud is our team and everything we accomplished together,” he said. “I’m very proud of everyone who put even one second of their blood, sweat and tears into making our little film a reality, and it couldn’t have happened without our amazing cast and crew.”

And early reviews of the film seem to appreciate the team effort and on-screen chemistry.

“There have been two reviews so far, both positive, on Amazon,” Frizzo said. “One (review) stated that the different stories were ‘well-woven’ and ‘if you think your life is (expletive) up, watch these people!’ I was like, ‘Hahaha — wait. What?

“Because the movie’s not autobiographical, but, I mean, the characters are sort of fictionalized versions of people we know.”

“I hope audiences watch this film and feel happy and empowered,” Mitchell said. “It’s really a story about a girl who is figuring out who and what are important to her, and why.

“It’s a bit raunchy, and true to real conversations I know every woman has had with her friends, and hopefully encourages the viewers to appreciate the family that we choose … our friends.”

“Drinksgiving” is available on Amazon, YouTube, Vudu, iTunes, and on-demand systems such as Comcast, DirecTV and Dish Network.

For more information, visit the film’s website or “drinksgivingfilm” on Facebook.

advnews.link/drinksgiving

