Turn lane, intersection work to start in Edwardsville

Lane restrictions may be encountered along northbound lanes of Illinois 157 and along eastbound lanes of East University Drive and the eastbound lanes of Governor’s Parkway in Edwardsville, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

These lane restrictions will be in place from Thursday, Oct. 11, to June 1, 2019. These restrictions are required for construction of bike tunnel improvements, turn lanes, intersection improvements and traffic signal modifications. Work is being completed by Plocher Construction for the Edwardsville Town Center Development.

Traffic control devices will assist motorists during these restrictions. The department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey all warning signs, and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone.

More information is available online and on IDOT District 8’s Twitter page.

