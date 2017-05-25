Turns out, it’s not just another work day

Ameren Illinois employee Joe Hinckle was making his way to a job site on May 2, a routine part of his work day.

As he drove along Illinois 162 in Granite City, he looked to the north, and off in the distance he saw smoke that was immediately followed by the faint smell of burning rubber.

It was a road Hinckle had driven many times in his role as an electric and gas meter changer for Ameren’s Division V. Initially he thought somebody was burning leaves, so he continued on, but moments later he had an instinctive feeling he should go back and see if he could detect the source of the smoke and smell.

Hinckle soon spotted the source in a driveway at a Granite City residence. He pulled his truck into the driveway and saw smoke and fire rolling out from under a vehicle parked beneath the home’s carport. He immediately called 911 and decided to find out if anyone was inside the house.

After noticing the front door was locked, he knocked, banging loudly with the hope that if people were inside, he would be able to alert them. Eventually, a woman came to the door but was hesitant to open it because she was concerned about who Hinckle might be; he was a complete stranger to her, after all.

But Hinckle persisted, saying repeatedly, “Your house is on fire.” The woman finally, and reluctantly, opened the door. After saying again that her house was on fire, Hinckle asked if there were any children inside the home. The resident said that, besides herself, only her cats were inside. He helped the female resident gather the pets, then moved them all out of the home and to safety, saving both human and feline lives.

When firefighters arrived, the fire had traveled from the vehicle, up the side of the home and had reached the roof. Firefighters told Hinckle it was only a matter of minutes before the flames would have reached the woman’s bedroom.

“For Joe to actually have been driving by and to notice the smoke, I really believe that there was somebody, something from above, an angel, who told him he needed to go back,” the woman’s landlord, Kathy Pinkas, said.

“Joe saved my renter’s life, in my opinion,” she said. “For the fire to have gotten all the way into her house, to set off the smoke alarms, she may have not been awake in time.”

“It’s a carport, it’s a car,” she said. “You can replace them, but not someone’s life.”

Pinkas also shared her thoughts on social media following the incident.

“I want to thank Ameren worker Joe Hinckle for saving the life of my renter,” she wrote. “He drove by and saw the smoke and stopped to pound on her door until she woke up. She works nights and would not have woken up until the smoke alarms inside went off. Thank God he stopped. She lost her car and I lost a carport with damage to the house. But it could have been so much worse. Thank you, Joe Hinckle. You are a hero, in my book. Ameren has an outstanding man working for them.”

