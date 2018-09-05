Twelve arrested in DUI campaign

Edwardsville Police Department

The Edwardsville Police Department on Wednesday announced it showed zero tolerance for impaired driving during the Labor Day holiday, arresting 12 offenders for the potentially deadly crime. Officers issued 165 other traffic citations during the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

“The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign gives us the opportunity to help spread the message that preventing impaired driving is a matter of life or death,” Lt. Charles Kohlberg said.

The police department partnered with law enforcement around the state for the safety campaign, ramping up its usual enforcement efforts from Aug. 20 through Sept. 4 with the addition of one roadside safety check that resulted in 23 occupant restraint violations being issued.

The campaign is administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation with federal dollars managed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

