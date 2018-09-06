Two Alton men killed in crash

× Expand crash

Two Alton men fleeing a police pursuit died in a crash Wednesday night after running a red light and colliding with a fuel tanker truck, police said Thursday.

Illinois State Police Zone 6 Investigations is conducting an independent investigation of the crash at approximately 10:49 p.m. at the intersection of Illinois 111 and New Poag Road. Multiple local police departments were pursuing a driver in a stolen vehicle who was wanted for questioning in an aggravated battery and mob action investigation. The driver ran a red light and struck the side of a truck tractor fuel tank trailer. The impact of the collision resulted in the fatalities of both occupants of the passenger vehicle.

Rodney L. Williams, 28, and Thomas C. Williams, 21, were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Madison County Coroner’s Office. The truck driver was not injured. The road was closed until approximately 5:45 a.m. for crash reconstruction and hazardous material cleanup.

No officers were injured during the incident.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

