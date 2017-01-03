Two Alton restaurants close

by

ALTON — Two local restaurants have closed their doors.

Rib City Alton abruptly closes

Over the New Year’s Day holiday weekend, a sign on the door greeted potential customers at Rib City Alton that stated “closed due to circumstances beyond our control” as of Dec. 31. The sign also refers visitors to the corporate office in Fort Myers, Fla., for more information and encourages them to continue enjoying their menu at the Des Peres, Mo., location.

The Alton restaurant, 201 E. Center Drive near Alton Square Mall, opened in June 2011 as a corporate franchise, owned and operated by a family with previous restaurant experience. Former local co-managers were Shannon Knight and Dean Schmitt, but the restaurant was repurchased by the corporation in 2015.

In an official statement released Tuesday by the corporate office, company president Craig Peden said, “It is never our intention to have to close any Rib City location. We choose our franchise locations very carefully, but unfortunately the franchisees in this case were overconfident in the market. We repurchased the franchise in 2015, but the challenges of this location continued.”

“This was a complete surprise to everyone,” Alton Mayor Brant Walker said. “The restaurant had just paid for their liquor license renewal in December, and their food and beverage taxes were current as well.”

Iconic Alton family restaurant has closed its doors

Confirmed on Tuesday by Walker, the iconic Princivalli’s Cafe, 602 E. Third St., has closed its doors.

“We did not receive notice from the family, but they did not renew their liquor license for 2017 and were behind on their food and beverage taxes,” Walker said in a phone interview. “They are closed.”

Brothers Jason and Dave Princivalli, with the help of family and friends, had opened the well-known establishment in Alton in 2000, serving Italian cuisine to patrons from throughout the area and beyond.

Downtown Alton lounge on 30-day suspension

Following a public hearing on Dec. 21, Walker issued an order to Spirits Bar and Lounge for a suspension of operations for 30 days and fined its owners $1,000. Acting in his capacity as the city’s liquor commissioner, and after listening to officials who cited details about 32 incidents at the venue requiring police involvement in the past year, Walker issued the order directing owners Tim Brueggeman and Greg Graham to suspend operations of the lounge from 6 a.m. Dec. 26 until 6 a.m. Jan. 25.

“There were just a lot of incidents that had occurred there over the past year that had put the public’s safety at risk,” Walker said.

A second hearing Dec. 28 shared details regarding two underage patrons being served alcohol as part of an undercover visit by the Alton Police Department to the venue, 300 State St. in the former Piasa Masonic Lodge building. Accompanied by a 25-year-old plain-clothed police officer who placed an order for three beers, the two 19-year-olds were not asked for identification and were subsequently offered shots of alcohol, which they declined.

‘Fast Eddie’ legacy honored by the state

Two signs went up Dec. 30 along East Broadway honoring the late Edward “Fast Eddie” Sholar Sr. for his contributions to the Greater Alton community. A crew member from the Illinois Department of Transportation installed the signs on Broadway at Washington Avenue and Monument Avenue, near one of Sholar’s most-noted Alton landmarks known as Fast Eddie’s Bon Air, 1540 East Fourth St., along Broadway.

The signs, which state “Fast Eddie” Way, resulted from joint resolutions in the Illinois House and Senate. State Rep. Dan Beiser (D-Alton) sponsored a resolution honoring Sholar in the Illinois House of Representatives and state Sen. William Haine (D-Alton) had sponsored a resolution in the state Senate in May. Sholar’s many contributions to the Alton community and beyond spanned over his 61 years of life and left an impact on many generations. He died in July 2015.

“We did this to honor the life of Eddie Sholar Sr. and the many good things that he has done for our community, some of which are known, but most of them of which are not known because he preferred it to be that way,” Beiser said. “He did so much for the community that I thought it would be a small way to honor his life.”

Comments (11)

Comment Feed

rib city

I want to know what to do about gift certificates???

Tammy Green 1 hour ago

Princivalli's

Weird, I called Princivalli's last week to place a to go order and they answered the phone, but stated that they were closed until February doing some remodeling of the building. I hope that's the case and not that they are closed for good.

Patrick Michael McDonald 1 hour ago

Princivalli's

So sad to see them close........Such a wonderful place to eat. My son and his wife went a lot....even had their son's rehearsal dinner there. I hope Jason and David are well..........

nancy dallas 2 hours ago

Rib City

I just ate there last Wednesday and it was wonderful. This place is a staple for our family, very sad to hear this!!!!

Katie 3 hours ago

Training Assistance for Laid Off Employees

Attention!!!
Employees laid off by the recent closures of Rib City and Princivalli's in Alton, IL may be eligible for training assistance through Madison County's Employment & Training Department. Call 618-296-4301 to learn more!
**Please share with any affected employees you know**

Sarah Ray 3 hours ago

Rib City

It seems that it is no longer the normal to have a profit and be happy, if it's not a killing it's a challenge so we close it and look for the killing.

Bud Leone 4 hours ago

gift certificates

what do we do with our gift certificates?

joan cox 4 hours ago

Gift cert.

Just got a gift cert. For Christmas what are they going do do about these?

Terri elledge 2 hours ago

Gift card

I went on Rib City's website today and contacted them. They got back to me within an hour and gave me a list of info they needed off your gift card and said they would send a refund. OR... they have a location close to West County Center you could go too! 😁

Barb Morgan 1 hour ago

Closing

I am still in shock that the Rib City franchise didn't have the decency to give their employee's a fair warning beforehand. The employees were faithful & worked hard for the company. Very disrespectful!

Michelle 5 hours ago

Rob City Closing

Agree. They also continued to sell gift certificates this holiday season...that now cannot be used?! They had to know this was coming for a while...

Kara 4 hours ago

