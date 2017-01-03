Two Alton restaurants close

× Expand The now-closed Rib City location in Alton.

ALTON — Two local restaurants have closed their doors.

Rib City Alton abruptly closes

Over the New Year’s Day holiday weekend, a sign on the door greeted potential customers at Rib City Alton that stated “closed due to circumstances beyond our control” as of Dec. 31. The sign also refers visitors to the corporate office in Fort Myers, Fla., for more information and encourages them to continue enjoying their menu at the Des Peres, Mo., location.

The Alton restaurant, 201 E. Center Drive near Alton Square Mall, opened in June 2011 as a corporate franchise, owned and operated by a family with previous restaurant experience. Former local co-managers were Shannon Knight and Dean Schmitt, but the restaurant was repurchased by the corporation in 2015.

In an official statement released Tuesday by the corporate office, company president Craig Peden said, “It is never our intention to have to close any Rib City location. We choose our franchise locations very carefully, but unfortunately the franchisees in this case were overconfident in the market. We repurchased the franchise in 2015, but the challenges of this location continued.”

“This was a complete surprise to everyone,” Alton Mayor Brant Walker said. “The restaurant had just paid for their liquor license renewal in December, and their food and beverage taxes were current as well.”

Iconic Alton family restaurant has closed its doors

Confirmed on Tuesday by Walker, the iconic Princivalli’s Cafe, 602 E. Third St., has closed its doors.

“We did not receive notice from the family, but they did not renew their liquor license for 2017 and were behind on their food and beverage taxes,” Walker said in a phone interview. “They are closed.”

Brothers Jason and Dave Princivalli, with the help of family and friends, had opened the well-known establishment in Alton in 2000, serving Italian cuisine to patrons from throughout the area and beyond.

Downtown Alton lounge on 30-day suspension

Following a public hearing on Dec. 21, Walker issued an order to Spirits Bar and Lounge for a suspension of operations for 30 days and fined its owners $1,000. Acting in his capacity as the city’s liquor commissioner, and after listening to officials who cited details about 32 incidents at the venue requiring police involvement in the past year, Walker issued the order directing owners Tim Brueggeman and Greg Graham to suspend operations of the lounge from 6 a.m. Dec. 26 until 6 a.m. Jan. 25.

“There were just a lot of incidents that had occurred there over the past year that had put the public’s safety at risk,” Walker said.

A second hearing Dec. 28 shared details regarding two underage patrons being served alcohol as part of an undercover visit by the Alton Police Department to the venue, 300 State St. in the former Piasa Masonic Lodge building. Accompanied by a 25-year-old plain-clothed police officer who placed an order for three beers, the two 19-year-olds were not asked for identification and were subsequently offered shots of alcohol, which they declined.

‘Fast Eddie’ legacy honored by the state

Two signs went up Dec. 30 along East Broadway honoring the late Edward “Fast Eddie” Sholar Sr. for his contributions to the Greater Alton community. A crew member from the Illinois Department of Transportation installed the signs on Broadway at Washington Avenue and Monument Avenue, near one of Sholar’s most-noted Alton landmarks known as Fast Eddie’s Bon Air, 1540 East Fourth St., along Broadway.

The signs, which state “Fast Eddie” Way, resulted from joint resolutions in the Illinois House and Senate. State Rep. Dan Beiser (D-Alton) sponsored a resolution honoring Sholar in the Illinois House of Representatives and state Sen. William Haine (D-Alton) had sponsored a resolution in the state Senate in May. Sholar’s many contributions to the Alton community and beyond spanned over his 61 years of life and left an impact on many generations. He died in July 2015.

“We did this to honor the life of Eddie Sholar Sr. and the many good things that he has done for our community, some of which are known, but most of them of which are not known because he preferred it to be that way,” Beiser said. “He did so much for the community that I thought it would be a small way to honor his life.”

