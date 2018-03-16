Two area Girl Scouts earn prestigious award

Two local Girl Scouts have earned the Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest award a Girl Scout can earn.

For her award project, Helena Frisbie-Firsching of Edwardsville organized and hosted the Canine Enrichment Program at TreeHouse Wildlife Center. Frisbie-Firsching and her family are longtime visitors to the center and she wanted to earn her award there. She developed the idea for creating an enrichment program while she was looking at colleges and found an article about college students making papier-mâché zebras for the tigers at their local zoo.

She designed an enrichment program for the resident foxes and coyotes at the center. Along with her team, she built a den box and long tunnel for the foxes. She refurbished the coyotes’ digging box and constructed chase toys for both. With her fellow Girl Scouts, regional Illinois master naturalists, friends, and family members, she constructed several types of feeding puzzles: a spinning feeder, rolling feeders, and papier-mâché mock prey.

While earning my Gold Award, I discovered how rewarding it is to lead and work with others who are passionate about what they do,” she said.

She had the pleasure to work with friends and family on the project. She also learned much from the master naturalists who helped with baking and papier-mâché needs for her project. She especially appreciated her mother’s efforts; she explains this helped on many levels of her project, from being the official photographer to sharing pep talks when she needed them most.

She was thankful to have the opportunity to give back to her community and to experience newfound confidence in her ability to make the world a better place.

“The experience deepened my conviction that we all need to be active in our commitment to support the wildlife with whom we share the planet,” she said.

Frisbie-Firsching, daughter of Elizabeth Frisbie and Mike Firsching, is a Girl Scout Ambassador with Troop 75. She has been a Girl Scout for 12 years.

For her award project, Abigail Kurth of Roxana organized footgolf camps in her community for 3rd- through 12th-graders and an adult group. Footgolf is played on a golf course; a soccer ball is kicked into a series of large holes, the object being to complete the course using the fewest possible shots. While hosting the camps, Kurth taught campers the importance of stretching and having a healthy and active lifestyle while also teaching them the game’s rules and techniques.

“I picked developing footgolf camps because I believe that staying active is a very important part of life and I also love and have always played soccer,” she said. “While researching, I discovered the sport footgolf. My troop and I traveled to St. Louis to play on a course and see what it was like.”

Shortly after she discovered the sport, she found a suitable course near her home. She knew footgolf would be a great game to bring to her community and decided to organize her camps.

“It was a lot of fun and I decided I would love to hold footgolf camps to promote the course, the sport, and the importance of physical fitness for my community,” she said.

She realized people in her community did not know what footgolf was and that it would be an opportunity to bring a fun game to her community to get people outdoors and exercising.

“I wanted to encourage everyone to put down their electronics and engage in a new and fun game as well,” she said. “I wanted to promote physical fitness outdoors and help people create healthy relationships.”

Kurth wasn’t just hosting an ordinary outing.

“I taught companionship, fairness, healthy competition, listening skills, and good sportsmanship,” she said.

She was grateful to have the opportunity to give back to the community and to experience newfound confidence in her ability to make the world a better place.

“The experience showed me that I am capable of taking charge of a project, improving my communication skills, and doing it all with confidence,” she said.

Kurth, the daughter of Michael and Mary Kurth, is a junior at Roxana High School and has been a Girl Scout for eight years.

The award recognizes a Scout’s commitment to excellence as she develops skills and values to meet present and future challenges in her life. To earn the award, a Girl Scout Senior or Girl Scout Ambassador must design and carry out a project that fulfills a need within a girl’s community, creates change, and is sustainable. The project must be completed with a suggested minimum of 80 hours of work. Only five percent of eligible girls earn the prestigious award.

