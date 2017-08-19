Two birds, one goal

EAST ALTON — With the installation of two projects at St. Paul United Methodist Church, two young men “earned their wings.”

As members of Boy Scout Troop 777, Kaleb Smith and Benjamin Ayres achieved Eagle Scout status by completing construction projects now featured on the grounds of the church that sponsors their Boy Scouts troop.

Smith and Ayres celebrated their achievement, along with fellow troop members, family, friends, and church members, on the church grounds with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony and dedication on Sunday, Aug. 6.

Smith, an entering freshman at Roxana High School, was still a middle school student when his project began last spring. Construction of the memorial brick walkway and benches began in March and was completed in mid-July.

“A Bobcat first dug the pathway down about two feet,” Smith said. “Then we put down the limestone, gravel, and the bricks. We also installed the concrete benches alongside the walk and some landscaping.” Smith received help with the construction from fellow troop members, and Scott Gwaltney guided Smith and the troop throughout the design and construction.

Smith had an added challenge for his Eagle Scout project. To raise funds for the project, Smith gave a presentation at one of the church services where he solicited purchases of the memorial brick and bench designations from the congregation.

The memorial brick walkway and accompanying benches lead from the parking area back toward the picnic pavilion. Smith and his fellow Scouts had been raking up gumballs in that area a couple of years ago when he witnessed an incident that left him inspired.

“I saw someone from the church really struggling to push the wheelchair of a fellow church member over the grass to the picnic area, and I thought something should be done about that,” Smith said.

Achieving his Eagle Scout status has been Smith’s goal for a long time.

“I wanted to be a leader because it’s good to be a leader,” he said. “This is something I always wanted to achieve since joining the Boy Scouts. The Scouts are always serving in the community, and this project helped out this church.”

Kaleb’s father, Mark Smith, serves as assistant scoutmaster of Troop 777 as well as crew adviser for Troop 2777. Both troops meet at the church.

“It’s nice to give back to the church when it has supported the Scouts for so long,” he said.

The co-ed Troop 2777 is for the older age group. Cub Scout Pack 30 also meets at the church.

A 2017 Roxana High School graduate, Benjamin Ayres was equally excited to cut the ribbon on his final project and earn his Eagle Scout status. Ayres constructed the church’s new fire pit near the picnic pavilion, not far from Smith’s walkway.

“St. Paul Methodist had been previously promised a fire pit and it hadn’t happened,” Ayres said. “This was a great opportunity, an easier project, and something that would look nice for years to come. The church had often borrowed a fire pit from the Scouts for different functions and had wanted one of their own for years.”

For his project, Ayres said it took him just about a week to research and design it while he waited for approval from the Boy Scouts organization. It took about five hours to construct the pit, and his uncle donated the metal lid.

Ayres said achieving Eagle Scout status was a long time coming.

“It has always been a struggle with me and Boy Scouts because of my extracurricular activities and not going to Scouts for a long time,” he said. “All along the way, though, I was told not to give up. I was so close.”

Ayres also came to a few realizations while completing the project.

“It helped me realize that you can ask others for help and it’s OK,” he said. “People are willing to help any time you need it. I also realized that you can accomplish any goal you have for yourself if you just set your mind to it.”

