Two charged with stealing crash victim's credit cards

Criminal charges were secured against two individuals who prosecutors say stole an injured man’s wallet after he was involved in a Feb. 25 crash, Coroner Stephen P. Nonn said in a press release Friday.

Jeanette Supancic, 52, and Mikel Chalmers II, 34, were each charged May 4 with unlawful use of credit card, a Class 4 felony; burglary, a Class 2 felony; and theft from a person, a Class 3 felony. The Pontoon Beach Police Department applied for arrest warrants to the Madison County State’s Attorney's Office.

The charges allege the suspects entered a vehicle after a crash and removed a wallet and credit cards from the crash victim.

Supancic had earlier been charged on petition of the Collinsville Police Department for unlawful use of credit card as a result of using the pilfered card in Collinsville.

The burglary and theft occurred after the suspects entered the vehicle of Robert A. Galvan, 30, of Collinsville, whose vehicle left the road on Illinois 111 near Sand Prairie Lane in Pontoon Beach in the early morning of Feb. 25. The suspects removed Galvan's wallet from his person.

After the initial crash and alleged theft, Galvan left his vehicle and was walking north in the southbound lane of traffic of Illinois 111 when he was struck by a 2009 Pontiac G8 driven by Travis A. Sacket, 21, of Granite City.

Galvan was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:27 a.m. by Madison County Coroner’s Investigator Todd R. Ballard. Galvan died as the result of blunt head and chest trauma. Galvan had a blood-alcohol level of .367 at the time of his death, about 4 ½ times the legal limit of 0.08.

There were no charges filed against Sacket, who remained at the scene after striking Galvan. Galvan’s death was ruled as accidental on April 4. The fatal incident was investigated by the Pontoon Beach Police Department with the assistance of Illinois State Police Crash Reconstruction unit. The investigation of the theft was carried out by investigative staff of the Pontoon Beach Police Department, Collinsville Police Department, and the Madison County Coroner’s Office. Additional investigation related to the credit card usage is also being carried out by the Wood River Police Department with review of their findings to follow.

Authorities are still trying to piece together Galvan’s activities prior to the crash. Anyone with information pertaining to where Galvan was at or who he was with from midnight Feb. 25 until the time of the crash is being encouraged to contact the Madison County Coroner’s Office at (618) 692-7478.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter