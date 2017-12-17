Two die in Granite City fire

Two Granite City residents died early this morning in a structure fire, Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn said.

Nonn identified victims of the fire in the 1700 block of Minerva Street as Randall R. Witter Sr., 70, and Rhonda M. Witter, 59. A Belleville News-Democrat article identified them as a couple.

The Madison County 911 Dispatch Center was contacted at 4:36 a.m. Sunday reporting a fire at the victims' address. The Long Lake and Mitchell volunteer fire departments responded to the scene as well as the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and the Granite City Police Department. When firefighters arrived on scene, there was a heavy fire load seen in the residence's living room. Firefighters entered the residence, searched the home and found the victims inside of the residence. Randall Witter was pronounced deceased at 5:54 a.m. and Rhonda Witter was pronounced deceased at 5:55 a.m. by Madison County Coroner’s Office Investigator Sakina Vernor.

An autopsy examination will be conducted today, as will routine toxicology testing for the presence of drugs, alcohol and carbon monoxide. The cause of the fire remains under investigation and under the direction of the Long Lake Fire Department, the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Wojstrom Funeral Home of Pontoon Beach.

