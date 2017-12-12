Two earn Concern for Children awards

The Kreative Kids Learning Center’s Board of Directors recognized Dawna Gilbreath and Paul Barbary as co-recipients of the center’s 2017 Concern For Children Award.

The award recognizes individuals and organizations that make a significant contribution to the care and well-being of children living in the Riverbend. The award will be presented at Kreative Kids Learning Center’s 19th annual Community Appreciation Breakfast at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Dawna Gilbreath has been a consistent supporter and inspiration for human service providers since she joined the United Way in 2001. She serves as funding manager for the Southwest Division of the United Way of Greater St. Louis. Helping people live their best possible lives is her passion. The Board of Directors is recognizing Gilbreath for her dedication to the welfare of others and her consistent support and encouragement in helping the center achieve its mission. Throughout the years, Gilbreath has contributed in numerous ways in assuring that, at Kreative Kids Learning Center, children come first. Gilbreath and her family have volunteered to improve the facility at community work days. She has connected the center to opportunities to enhance the quality of its services to children, the center’s leadership, the facility’s security and finding resources to help the center survive the devastating impact of the Illinois state budget impasse. Gilbreath’s accomplishments are extensive but pale in comparison to her caring, compassionate spirit. Her enthusiasm and optimism are contagious and are a welcome source of comfort during times of struggle. She emulates the commitment of the United Way to ensure that the human service community is equipped to provide the highest quality of service to those in need.

Barbary is an independent insurance agent associated with the Norton and Rain Insurance Agency in Alton. He has a long history of volunteering in support of the development and well-being of children. During his younger years, he served as coach for his children’s sports team. He and his wife, Joan, served as volunteers for the Alton community schools. Barbary provides support to the Boys and Girls Club of Alton and child care providers in the Riverbend. He has served for many years on Kreative Kids Learning Center’s Board of Directors chairing the Property Committee and serving as the board’s vice president. He is a devoted advocate for the safety of children, taking a leadership role in promoting safety at the center’s facility and arranging for the Alton Police Department to prepare the center’s staff to be ready for emergencies. The board is recognizing Barbary as a man of integrity, honesty, humility and commitment to the well-being of others, especially children.

For more information, visit kreativekidslearning.com.

