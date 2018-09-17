Two honored for work with Madison County TRIAD

Shirley and Tharp

Madison County TRIAD members attended the Illinois TRIAD Conference in Aurora on Sept. 11-12.

During the conference, Sheriff John D. Lakin and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office were recognized for their work in creating their TRIAD. Members in attendance networked with other local and regional TRIAD representatives to share best practices in the interest of better serving their respective communities.

During this conference, two members of the Madison County TRIAD were recognized for their efforts in working with the TRIAD and serving their communities.

Madison County TRIAD stakeholder and founding member Teva Shirley of Southwestern Illinois Visiting Nurses Association received the prestigious Kathleen Quinn Award, which recognizes commitment to coalition-building and information-sharing, promoting elder abuse awareness, education, policy, and practice. Shirley’s impressive career spans more than 35 years. She has exhibited an unrelenting commitment to the Madison County TRIAD and to Metro East seniors while serving in her capacity at the nurses association.

Lt. Kristopher Tharp received the 2018 Elderly Service Officer of the Year award presented by Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan. Tharp was recognized for his efforts in creating the Madison County TRIAD and his effort in collaborating with service providers and community advocates to better serve the citizens of Madison County. He was also acknowledged for his extensive work in investigating crimes involving senior citizens. Tharp, Madison County TRIAD’s president, is a 19-year veteran of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

