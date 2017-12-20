Two roads diverge, neither less traveled

× Expand Photo provided by Brett Stawar In July, Illinois Office of Tourism director Cory Jobe visited with local tourism officials and discussed how to pull together the rich history of Glen Carbon, Route 66 and the surrounding area as a part of a Rivers and Routes tourism marketing campaign. One of his destination stops was the Glen Carbon Heritage Museum. He talked to Linda Sinco, the museum’s director, about developing the interpretive heritage brochure that has become a joint effort among the village of Glen Carbon, the museum and the Alton Regional CVB.

“Where the River Road meets the Mother Road.” The village of Glen Carbon is the cairn, the road marker, the proverbial intersection that specifically marks that travel destination.

Route 66 visitors have been stopping in for decades as they continue to get their kicks along the historic route. Village officials are now working on projects to help those visitors take in all Glen Carbon has to offer, teaming up with the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau to develop a brochure and other possible tourism opportunities.

“It’s all part of a threaded storyline that began about a year and a half ago,” said Brett Stawar, president and CEO of the Alton Regional CVB. “But our partnership became official in July, when we became certified as Glen Carbon’s CVB.”

Stawar said the dialogue was heightened when Cory Jobe, director of the Illinois Office of Tourism, paid a visit to the area this past summer. Stawar noted Jobe hadn’t visited Glen Carbon for more than 15 years and was amazed by what it had become.

One stop during the visit was the Glen Carbon Heritage Museum, which led to a focused dialogue. “We are working from a whole Rivers and Routes vision, and the meeting of the River Road and Route 66, also known iconically as the Mother Road, creates a bigger leisure travel magnet from which we can all benefit,” Stawar said.

“The brochure is something being put together for our historic locations as a first step,” Village Administrator Jamie Bowden said. “We’re pulling all of the village’s historic assets into it, and also working with the museum’s director to advance its mission as well. This is the first thing we’re doing with the CVB, along with a small Shop Local campaign.”

“One of the pieces they needed help on was an updated interpretive brochure developed with their museum,” Stawar said. “When we discussed that, I said we’ve got interpretive writers that can work with your historical society on that. We are now working with them project by project right now toward a more comprehensive tourism plan that will encompass Glen Carbon, Edwardsville and the communities that surround them.”

The brochure will be developed with the guidance of the museum’s director, Linda Sinco, and other key people who can shape its story. Stawar and Bowden said it will tie together historic themes and artifacts of Glen Carbon. The village has earmarked $3,000 from its tourism tax receipts to cover costs of printing and distributing 5,000 brochures.

As the partnership between the village and the Alton tourism bureau moves forward, Bowden was asked what plans for tourism marketing the village plans to address next.

“Over the next 6 to 12 months, we will be vetting that out more,” Bowden said. “We might do something jointly with the county, singular for us, or something else. We might want to tie in our Make Schoen Park Shine campaign. That is yet to be determined.”

Stawar said the work with Glen Carbon is also part of a bigger picture the regional CVB is developing. He said they are working on bringing in a tourism development manager for that area who will be focused on Glen Carbon, Edwardsville, the neighboring portion of Macoupin County and points beyond. He said they hope to have that person in place early next year.

