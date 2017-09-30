Two wheels and a mission

At just 14, Alton High School student Alex Thomas has decided he’s already seen enough fallout from the heroin addiction epidemic. He leads a team of all ages that’s taking a clear message to BMX race tracks all over the country — Don’t Use Heroin.

Thomas and his recently formed team of seven are getting known around the Brighton BMX Race Track and throughout the racing circuit. Most of the team members are from the Alton, Godfrey and Brighton area. As the D.U.H. Race Team, Thomas and his teammates are racing with a mission and a message, something most BMX race teams do not do.

“Our main goal is to race, but not many race teams stand for a cause,” Thomas said. “Most teams stand for bike brands. We ride to tell people not to ever even try to use drugs and to show that there are people of all ages trying to stop the heroin epidemic.”

Having lost his 26-year-old uncle earlier this spring as a result of his heroin addiction, the message being delivered each time Thomas and his team take the track might seem simplistic, but simple is what works best with his peers. And Thomas said he believes the only way to stop the addiction from growing into an epidemic of generations is for him and his peers to “never get started with it.”

“Alex always enjoyed doing freestyle BMX riding with his uncle, but it wasn’t until 2015 that Alex actually starting racing,” his mom, Megan, said. “He was introduced to it as a sport by his teacher, Mr. (Waide) Neal.”

Neal coaches the D.U.H. Race Team now.

Megan also shared the circumstances behind Alex’s uncle’s addiction and his passing.

“He was injured in a car accident at 16 and ended up being on pain meds for a while,” she said. “After that, he turned to heroin and other drugs. Although he did not overdose, his addiction finally caused him to take his own life at 26. It was something that he could never break free from, even after going away to some of the best rehab facilities. He had five nephews, ages 7 to 18, and he was very close to all of them. When he was healthy, he was the best uncle. He would ride bikes with them, always teaching them dangerous tricks — even jumping on the trampoline with the bikes. He was a kid at heart, so he related to them so well.”

When asked what he thought his uncle would think about what his team’s mission, Alex said with a cornered smile, “I think he’d be pretty happy. He’d think it was awesome. He’d probably start racing with us, too.”

Having set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for team jerseys initially, they now seek the community’s help to continue delivering their simple, yet powerful, message.

“Donate to our GoFundMe page,” Alex said. “But also tell people about our team and what we stand for.”

The team debuted its jerseys at their race on Aug. 6, and the response has already been phenomenal. With upcoming races at the state and national levels, they’ve only just begun to spread the word about their mission. They are hoping to build a dialogue throughout the community in the off-season as well, with appearances at local and regional stores, events, festivals, parades and other gatherings — anywhere they can be seen and heard, Megan said.

Other team members include Alex’s little brother Zack and dad, Chris, along with Ren Neal, Bobby Hudson, Brent Chapman and Ethan Fox. Neal serves as the team’s coach, and professional BMX racer Jon Rapp mentors the team.

“We are racing with a mission — and it’s definitely a family affair,” Rapp said.

The team is also the only USA BMX race team in Madison County.

“Without the Brighton BMX track, we wouldn’t be able to do this,” Megan said. “It is the southernmost track in Illinois; otherwise, we would have to go to Springfield for practice and for racing. That’s too hard to do, especially during the school year.”

The Brighton BMX Track has been open since the fall of 2001, when the land that is part of Schneider Park was donated to the village of Brighton. Working the sign-up window at the track, treasurer Jackie Hood has continued to volunteer with the track over the years despite her son being grown and no longer racing.

“It’s just what you do,” she said. “We are all volunteers, and we do it for the kids.”

With a season that runs from mid-April through November, the team travels to races throughout the Midwest, also competing at the Gold Cup Nationals in Missouri and Wisconsin. Some of its members will also race at the Grand Nationals on Thanksgiving weekend, commonly referred to as The Greatest Race on Earth, in Tulsa, Okla.

Alex is known by a different name when his hands hit the grips and he takes to the track. Race track announcers refer to him as The Squirrel as he jumps and speeds from hill to hill. When asked what the backstory was, again the cornered smile appeared.

“Our team coach gave it to me,” Alex said. “He is also my art teacher. He has said I jump around a lot from subject to subject, kind of like a squirrel from tree to tree.”

For more information on how to support the team, contact the Brighton BMX track at (618) 372-RACE or follow the team’s Facebook page, D.U.H Race Team. Donations continue to be accepted through their GoFundMe page as well.

