Two women die in Alton and Bethalto house fires

Two house fires this week claimed the lives of two women.

The Bethalto Fire Department responded to a fire at about 7 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Oak Ridge, according to a fire department Facebook post and media reports. The first engine arrived within 6 minutes of the 911 call, and crews found heavy flames coming through the roof on the east side of the house. After entering the house, firefighters found the bodies of a woman and two dogs. It was the first fire fatality in Bethalto in approximately 11 years.

Rosewood Heights, Cottage Hills and Meadowbrook firefighters also responded the fire.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the victim and also with everyone who was on scene with us,” the Facebook post states.

Fire Chief Alex Campbell could not be reached Thursday.

In Alton, firefighters were called to a fire at approximately 5:37 a.m. Thursday at 3208 Duco St. in the Milton area, Fire Chief Bernie Sebold said.

An Alton police officer arrived a few seconds before firefighters and saw fire visible through the living room’s front window.

Firefighters pulled a hose line from the truck, entered through the front door, extinguished the fire in the living room and immediately conducted a search of the house.

“In their search, they found a 75-year-old female deceased in the living room of the structure,” Sebold said.

There were no other occupants in the house.

The Alton fire and police departments and the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the fire. Investigators had not determined a cause Thursday afternoon, and the Madison County Coroner’s Office had not identified the victim.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter