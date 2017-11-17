Ugly sweater race to support charities

EDWARDSVILLE — Trinity Lutheran Ministries will host its second annual Christmas Ugly Sweater Dash 5K on Saturday, Dec. 9.

The event will feature a 5k race, family fun run, Christmas-themed photo booth, holiday-themed inflatables, an ugly sweater contest, and hot chocolate and cookies for all participants at the finish line. FinalLap Race Management will time this event through “chip” technology.

All of the proceeds will stay in the community; 20 percent of the registration costs will be donated to the Glen-Ed Food Pantry and Neighbors In Need program. Last year’s event raised $1,000 for both organizations.

Medals will be given to the top male and female finishers and to the top three finishers in each of the following age categories: 6-13, 14-20, 21-30, 31-40, 51-60, and 61 and up. The first 300 registered adults will get a swag bag. T- shirts and fun finishers medals are guaranteed to those who register by Nov. 22. The first 300 registered adults will also get a swag bag.

After the race, a sweater contest will offer prizes to the participant with the ugliest sweater and most festive sweater. A trophy and gift card will also be awarded to the family or team with four or more participants with the most spirited garb.

The race will begin at 9 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Ministries at 600 Water St. in Edwardsville. Early-bird registration is $30 and is available until Nov. 24.

For more information, call (618) 656-2918 or visit the website or Facebook page.

TrinityLutheranMinistries.org

Facebook.com/CHRISTmasUglySweater5K

