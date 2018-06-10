Unbreakable bond

× Expand Granite City High School graduate Melvin Pryor poses with Coolidge Middle School teacher Bethany Lang after the commencement ceremonies June 1. Lang was Pryor’s teacher in sixth and seventh grades.

GRANITE CITY | Melvin Pryor ran into a familiar face when he received his diploma at exactly 9 p.m. June 1 at the Granite City High School commencement ceremonies at the Nelson Hagnauer Athletic Complex.

It was his middle school teacher Bethany Lang.

She presented Pryor with his diploma and she also gave him an Illinois State University pennant and a lanyard with a note on it.

“The best part was her handing me my diploma because I didn’t expect that,” Pryor said.

Lang was Pryor’s teacher in sixth and seventh grades at Grigsby Middle School, now Grigsby Intermediate School. Before the graduation ceremonies, Pryor had not seen Lang since middle school.

“As soon as they called my name, I did a Wakanda pose from (the movie) ‘Black Panther,’” Pryor said. “I walked up to get my diploma and there she was. I had the biggest smile on my face.”

The graduate said Lang was a big inspiration to him in his academic career and his life.

“I can tell that she was one of those teachers who would always be there to lend a helping hand, no matter what type of person you are,” he said.

When Pryor was younger, his father was sentenced to prison for more than three years for killing his infant brother. He also had to take another year of sixth grade because he struggled with grades.

Pryor got Lang as his teacher in his second year of sixth grade. The next year, Lang accepted a seventh-grade teaching position and Pryor was selected to be in her class.

“I remember him having a very tough home life,” said Lang, who now teaches at Coolidge Junior High. “When I had him, there was something about him that was very endearing to me. Even though I knew he had been through a lot, he reached out to me in a way where I needed to talk to him and pull him to the side, whether it would be for behavior or academics.”

Pryor said Lang helped him turn around his academic performance.

“Having her as a teacher, I just knew that any academic struggles I had I can surpass it, as long as I put effort into it,” he said.

When he found out he was going to be one of 366 graduates at GCHS, Pryor emailed Lang.

“She had the most impact in my academic career and in my life,” Pryor said. “Writing the email just came to my heart.”

Lang, who was vacationing in Canada, decided to go Pryor’s graduation after reading the email.

“We cut the vacation a couple of days short,” the teacher said. “We ended up getting a flat tire on the way home. I had to get a new tire because the tire was so destroyed. But I knew there was no reason that I would not be at graduation for him.”

Pryor finished with a 4.3 grade point average at GCHS. He plans to attend Illinois State University and major in physics.

“From his email to seeing him in that yellow tassel representing an honors graduate, I can’t even put it into words,” Lang said. “It was an overwhelming feeling of pride for him.”

A graduate on the court

Played in his first varsity season with the Granite City boys basketball team this winter

Plans to walk-on with the Illinois State University men’s basketball team this winter

