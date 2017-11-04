Under a spell

× Expand Photos by Denny Patterson (Left) Thirteen-year-old Brenden Counts portrays Jesus Christ preaching the Word of God to the audience in Alton Middle School’s production of “Godspell.” (Right) Twelve-year-old James Hull portrays John the Baptist.

Not only is the word of God coming to Alton, it’s being presented through song and dance.

Alton Middle School will present its fall musical, Stephen Schwartz and John-Michael Tebelak’s “Godspell,” Friday and Saturday, Nov. 10-11. Both performances will begin at 7 p.m.

Directed by Paul Pitts, he said he hopes this show will bring about a sense of community.

“My vision is for people to come together, put aside their differences and celebrate each other,” he said. “I want to bring a sense of community and have people enjoy the different stories through singing, dancing, acting, and props. I want people to think outside the box.”

“Godspell” is a musical retelling of the Gospel of Matthew set in modern-day New York City. At the request of John the Baptist, young men and women forsake their jobs and take up the mantle of Jesus Christ, becoming his disciples. They navigate across the city, spreading Christ’s message of love and tolerance. As time moves forward, we see his betrayal at the hands of Judas, and ultimately, his crucifixion.

Pitts said this is an energetic and in-your-face type of show.

“Audiences can expect a lot of energy from the students,” he said. “If you are not one of those people who like to be entertained or come to shows and have the actors close to you, then this might not be the show for you. Audiences can definitely expect to be entertained.”

Cast members include James Hull (John the Baptist), Brenden Counts (Jesus Christ), Eli Hill (Judas), E’niya Fields (Anna Maria), Diego Perez (George), Shane Kaufmann (Nick), Kamren Mason-El (Celisse), Sophia Kumagai (Peggy), Hallie Lewis (Uzo), Kennedy Stephens (Morgan), and Josie Giertz (Lindsey).

Although this is Hull’s first time in “Godspell,” he has been in several other drama club activities.

“I think it’s really fun explaining and talking to people about Jesus and telling stories and having a good time,” he said. “Being with this cast has been a good experience. I also hope this show will help me be noticed more in school and more people will know my name.”

This will be Counts’ first production at Alton Middle School.

“It’s been a good experience, and it’s been helping me to get out of my shell,” he said. “I look forward to making new friends and being involved more.”

According to Pitts, this show has been challenging but fun.

“I have been enjoying it a lot,” he said. “It’s been a lot of work for the kids. Last season, we had ‘Seussical’ and ‘Cats,’ which were more sing-heavy musicals — not a lot of dialogue. They have been doing a great job.”

Pitts said he hopes students will take away not only more singing skills, but acting skills as well.

“I know a lot of them are great singers,” he said. “They have been trained by an awesome chorus program here, but I hope they learn more techniques in acting.”

For more information, contact Pitts at ppitts@altonschools.org. Tickets are $6 for students with a valid school identification and $8 for adults.

