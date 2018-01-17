Under fire

Photo by Kevin Meske

GODFREY — A special meeting Jan. 16 at Godfrey Fire Station 2 brought with it a nearly 90-minute exchange of heated words between firefighters, community residents and the board of trustees that governs the Godfrey Fire Protection District.

More than 30 people attended the meeting at the station at 1712 W. Delmar. The meeting’s purpose was for public comment as the district’s board of trustees considered the adoption of proposed emergency operations procedures that would be in place for at least the next four months as Godfrey’s newest rescue engine, No. 1412, which is usually housed at Station 1, is shipped off to Michigan for frame rail repairs.

The agenda also included discussion and possible action regarding apparatus replacement, procurement and financing options during No. 1412’s absence.

Left behind to be relied on for fire protection for Godfrey during 1412’s absence are two other engines that are 20-plus years old “and often break down,” according to Godfrey Fire Protection District Capt. Jake Ringering, an emergency medical technician who also serves as president of the local.

“Relying on these two older trucks is a major concern, both in terms of public safety and for firefighter safety,” Ringering said.

Godfrey’s newest engine is 9 years old. According to the district’s website, No. 1412, now in Michigan for repairs, is a 2009 Spartan/Toyne. The website describes Godfrey FPD Station 2’s older rescue engine, No. 1422, as a 1998 KME Custom Rescue Pumper. Along with it, firefighters will also have to depend on the district’s reserve engine, No. 1410, a 1998 KME.

Both of the 1998 trucks historically have had issues, Ringering said, and if one breaks down at any time over these next four months while No. 1412 is gone, the district will be left with one truck to protect and serve the village — setting off alarms with firefighters and residents alike.

In fact, minutes from the trustees’ meeting Nov. 27 indicate: “Turning to Stations/Apparatus/Equipment, the Chief reported that Unit 1412 is now scheduled to depart the District on January 15, 2018 for frame rail repairs. He noted that Unit 1422 is currently at Mike’s for repairs; that Unit 1410 is leaking air; and that Unit 1412 has a ladder rack which is not operational.”

At the meeting, Fire Chief Erik Kambarian presented his draft of a special order for vehicle usage procedures to be implemented and practiced while Rescue Engine No. 1412 is in Michigan. Kambarian said he prepared the draft with “careful guidance” from board members and was providing the drafted order at the meeting for approval.

The procedures were approved by the trustees for adoption, but not without a passionate exchange of words from attendees. A recurring question from firefighters was about contingency plans if one of the older rescue engines breaks down while 1412 is gone.

Kambarian said they will have “more extensive use of mutual aid, and will not provide pumpers for mutual aid calls to other communities.” The concerns then expressed were in reference to delayed response times while waiting for mutual aid to be available and arrive.

“I don’t see anything in the procedures that are dangerous to the public or to the firefighters,” board secretary/treasurer Terry Ford said.

Ford, along with board vice president Maurice “Moe” Hand and president Steven Rynders, repeatedly defended the board’s actions in regard to the agenda items.

While the procurement of a reserve truck in 1412’s absence was a bone of contention, there was another concern debated as well. The district has 18 full-time professional firefighter positions, but Ringering said they have been serving with “one man down” since passage of a referendum in November 2016 that provided for a five-cent tax levy increase, allowing for additional revenue to cover the costs of filling the position.

“We have 17 full-time paid firefighters currently, but we should be at 18. Along with these positions, we also have the chief’s position and 15 POCs when we are fully staffed,” Ringering said. “The POCs, or paid-on-call firefighters, are essentially volunteers. We are a combo department.”

At one point during public comment, Godfrey resident Joe Sievers addressed the board of trustees, questioning why the vacancy for the 18th firefighter position still existed.

“I’ve looked at your notes the last few months and things just don’t go with what the tax was for, a new person, an 18th man,” Sievers said. “When I voted for the rescue tax, it was for that 18th man. It’s been 12 months. Where is that 18th man? I don’t see that 18th man. That’s one issue.

“The next thing is your maintenance budget. It’s at $30,000 … and you’ve exceeded that. It’s already at about $60,000. A new truck, on a payment, is about $12,000 a year on a new truck ... With the money you’ve already spent, you could have had two trucks already. And two of the trucks that you have, they’re almost antiques. Far beyond the life expectancy of a fire truck … which is about 10 or 15 years.”

“I wouldn’t want it on my conscience that somebody passed away because your truck broke down, would you?” Sievers later asked.

“Had the board done its due diligence six months ago, we wouldn’t need this special order,” one attendee said.

Others expressed their support for his statement. Several meeting attendees were fire department personnel who also said some of the steps in the emergency operations procedures presented by Kambarian and approved by the board were “insulting.”

Among the adopted procedures was a provision for firefighters to sign out the trucks before taking them from the station.

“To have to call ‘dad’ before I can take the truck out, it’s just insulting,” firefighter Tom Wills said.

This was just one of many references made by attendees at the meeting of a lack of respect and trust between the board and some of the department’s personnel.

Funding for the department comes primarily from local property taxes. Donations and grants are actively sought after. However, the department is not allowed to collect sales tax or charge fees for service.

“The village of Godfrey does not pay for the fire and emergency protection we provide to its residents,” Ringering said. “It does, however, pay the Madison County Sheriff’s Department for its protection services.”

Sievers and other attendees repeatedly asked why trustees had not asked the village of Godfrey for help in meeting the funding issues that resulted in these issues. Trustee Moe Hand indicated he had brought the need to Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick’s attention but was told by McCormick that the village can’t help right now. Several firefighters replied to Hand’s remarks, indicating they had conversations with village of Godfrey trustees who had told them differently.

After more debate, the question was posed to trustees as to whether or not they would be willing to work with Ringering and other department personnel to put together a presentation that would be delivered to the village of Godfrey outlining the district’s needs and a direct request for support.

Ringering said he had a presentation ready to go “for months now” and had been waiting for the numbers he had asked for from the board “several times.”

Department personnel also asked for the trustees’ commitment to securing a spot on the village of Godfrey’s next meeting agenda to make the presentation.

As the meeting neared adjournment, the trustees agreed to work with Ringering and other fire district personnel on the presentation. Ringering was given time at the regular meeting of the Godfrey Fire Protection District Board on Jan. 22 to share the presentation he had prepared. The trustees also committed to securing a spot on the agenda for the next village of Godfrey meeting.

When asked from audience members what they could do to help, firefighters and trustees agreed on the importance of attending the Godfrey Village Board meeting and showing their support of the Godfrey Fire Protection District and this joint request.

