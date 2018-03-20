Undergraduate gets funding for antibiotic research

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville nontraditional student Danielle Smith is gaining invaluable research experience as an undergraduate in the College of Arts and Sciences.

She has received $500 from the Illinois Groundwater Association in support of her work studying the groundwater, wastewater treatment plants, and soil in and around Madison and St. Clair counties.

The Collinsville native is pursuing a bachelor’s in chemistry with a specialization in forensic chemistry and is a participant in SIUE’s Undergraduate Research and Creative Activities program. As an URCA assistant, she works closely with faculty mentor Kevin Tucker, assistant professor of chemistry.

“We have been testing to determine how much of certain antibiotics are present in these areas,” Smith explained. “This research is close to home. The presence of antibiotics in the ecosystem directly impacts antibiotic resistance in bacteria in our area.”

The funding she received from the groundwater association supported the purchase of disposable items used for collecting and processing samples within the research laboratory.

“I was ecstatic when I learned that Danielle received this award,” Tucker said. “It is a valuable learning opportunity and a recognition of success for an undergraduate to write research proposals and receive funding for their work.”

“I greatly appreciate Dr. Tucker, as he has supported my educational aspirations and provided advice on how to pursue a successful career,” Smith said.

For more information, visit the website.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter