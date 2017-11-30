Unearthing a moment in time

Photo by Frank Prager Photo by Frank Prager Photo by Frank Prager

GLEN CARBON — Glen Carbon Historical and Museum commission chairman Diane Rasplica Jones says many area residents knew a time capsule was buried in 1992 during the village’s centennial celebration. But no one knew for certain where it was.

“We heard from several people there was a time capsule,” she said. “But no one knew where it was at or what was in it.”

The mystery of the location was solved when museum coordinator Linda Sinco watched a video of the centennial celebration. A scene in the movie showed the capsule being buried.

“We were able to figure out the location by the scene in the video,” Sinco said.

Even though the landscape had changed substantially since that moment 25 years ago, she was able to identify the approximate location in the village’s Miner Park. Commission member Larry Jones used a probe to identify the spot to be excavated.

The capsule was unearthed as part of this year’s quasquicentennial (125-year) celebration. Members of the village historical commission watched Nov. 21 as Public Works employees dug at the spot identified in the video and found the capsule buried at the front of the Miners Park entryway.

The white PVC pipe containing the artifacts was approximately 4 feet long and 12 inches in diameter. It was buried vertically and the top of pipe was almost 3 feet underground. It took 30 minutes of digging to uncover and remove it.

The container was water-sealed before it was buried so the contents would be well-preserved and appeared to still be intact. It was taken by commission members and brought the following Monday, Nov. 27, to the monthly historical commission meeting.

That evening, commission members and residents filled the Glen Carbon Historic Museum to watch as Jones and Sinco opened the capsule and revealed its contents. The video of the capsule being buried during the 1992 centennial was shown to the audience before it was opened.

The contents were in perfect shape and comprised a wide array of period memorabilia. The items consisted of everything from print media and commercial items available at that time to dozens of letters and projects from Glen Carbon schoolchildren created specifically for the capsule.

The items from the centennial celebration included a centennial token, cup, t-shirt and cap. An official program and poster of the events that year were also contained in the cylinder.

Matchbox cars, a tennis ball and a prize machine toy were among the items, along with a TV Guide magazine and newspapers from 1992. A letter from the centennial commission found inside the capsule explained its purpose was to give people in the future an idea of what the issues, hopes and concerns of the village were at that time.

The schoolchildren’s letters focused on environmental concerns. A book they created, “Species In Trouble From A to Z,” identified threatened plants and animals. The children explained they wondered if circumstances would be better when the capsule was opened.

Musings and observations were also included by the schoolchildren. One note included the era’s “in” items: curling hair, TV’s “Beverly Hills, 90210” and musician Bryan Adams. Some of the items noted as being “out” were Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and bell-bottom pants.

The capsule also included a recipe book from the centennial, official certificates of proclamation and letters from residents born early in the 20th century who knew they wouldn’t be around when the capsule was opened. Those letters contained details about life in Glen Carbon during earlier times.

A display of the items in the capsule will be created and made available for viewing at the museum. The Glen Carbon Historic Museum, 124 School St., is open to the public from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

