Union on a mission

EAST ALTON — When the team arrived at the lot at the corner of Lincoln Avenue and East Fifth Street on Sept. 11, there was only a foundation. After three ten-hour days, they were on their way to installing windows and doors.

The Woman’s Missionary Union of the Illinois Baptist Women works quickly, but the results speak for themselves. The team puts in 50 hours of labor and then steps aside for a wealth of volunteers to add finishing touches to the house. With a projected completion date of May, the team’s current project will bring a much-deserved upgrade to a local family’s living situation.

Since 1998, the women have worked on 23 houses — 8 nationally and 15 statewide, following the decision to focus on Illinois in 2000. The 13 women who arrived that morning hail from all around Illinois and stepped out of their vehicles at 7:30 a.m. ready to work. Starting as an all-female team with a single male foreman, the union has expanded to include help from male volunteers in recent years.

Nancy Whitlow, team leader for the Wood River Chapter of Habitat for Humanity, said the team works until 5:30 p.m. every day, with churches and organizations bringing meals for lunch and dinner.

The Burkes aren’t ones to complain about their original arrangement — which consisted of a small two-bedroom apartment split among four people — but Habitat for Humanity recognized a genuine need for change after reviewing their application.

Ryan Burke, the youngest son, will move into the new three-bedroom house with his older brother and father, a disabled veteran, in May. He’s most looking forward to finally having the space to practice and play piano.

The Burkes are required to put in 400 hours of labor on the house, which hasn’t been an issue with each Burke showing up to help out every day.

“It’s been great because everyone’s been very helpful,” Ryan said. “I try to do what I can, but these ladies really get going.”

Along with the Illinois Baptist Women, the Wood River Chapter of Habitat for Humanity would also like to thank Precision Electric & Lighting Supply of Bethalto, the Wood River Township Kiwanis, William and Mary Birdsell, Whirlpool Corp., Chase Bank, Wood River Refinery, Ken Harmon of Edward Jones, Lewis & Clark Habitat for Humanity Affiliate Gene Babcock, Southwestern Illinois Correctional Center, the village of East Alton, Bucks Decorating Center of Godfrey, Lewis & Clark Highway Construction Program, ElectricPros, and Budget Signs, Awards & More for their sponsorship in the building of the Burkes’ new home.

