Fashion pays for United Way’s Power of the Purse

EAST ALTON — United Way of Greater St. Louis – Southwest Illinois Division’s third annual Power of the Purse event raised $18,926 to help local residents.

The event April 27 at the Lewis and Clark Community College N.O. Nelson Campus included a silent and live auction featuring handbags, scarves, jewelry and accessories.

“The third annual Power of the Purse was a tremendous success, thanks to the generosity of about 200 women in attendance,” Lisa Hayes, Power of the Purse Committee volunteer chair and a Boeing trainer, said. “Evenings like this remind me of the remarkable power of convening women together, especially for a great cause, and I am honored to have led the charge this year.”

Nearly 100 items were auctioned off, including 15 designer handbags in the live auction, modeled by well-known local men. The evening’s models include Rob Schwartz, Al Womack, Joel Gibson, Aaron Womack, Steve Nolan, Ryan Hoefert, John Keller, Mark Von Nida, Baeden Jones, Ben Goetten, Walt Williams, JR Gordon, Jeff Lauritzen, John Cunningham and Dr. JR Keller.

“United Way is so grateful for our sponsors, our volunteer committee members and to all of the attendees and auction winners for their time and support to make this another fantastic event,” Maura Wuellner, director of United Way of Greater St. Louis – Southwest Illinois Division, said. “The Riverbend community has always been incredibly supportive of United Way in our efforts to help local people, and the success of the Power of Purse for a third year is a great example of this.”

Event sponsors include Bella Milano, The Bank of Edwardsville, Cope Plastics Inc., Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery, Heyl Royster Women’s Forum, 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, Olin Brass (Global Brass & Copper), Mathis, Marifian & Richter, DNP Rooterman Plumbing, Carrollton Bank, Simmons Hanly Conroy, and Jersey State Bank.

Last year’s event raised $18,669. Proceeds from Power of the Purse will go to United Way’s annual fundraising campaign, which supports 38 local health and human service agencies. United Way of Greater St. Louis’ Southwest Illinois Division and its partner agencies help more than 200,000 people each year in Madison, Macoupin, Greene, Jersey and Calhoun counties.

Photos from the event

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter