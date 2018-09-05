United Way’s Southwest Illinois Division sets $1.725 million goal

United Way

The Southwest Illinois Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis announced its 2018 campaign goal of $1,725,000. Dr. Dale Chapman, president of Lewis and Clark Community College and this year’s Southwest Illinois Division campaign chair, made the goal announcement at a kickoff event Aug. 30.

The division serves Madison, Macoupin, Jersey, Greene and Calhoun counties, helping nearly 200,000 people each year.

“The St. Louis region and the Southwest Illinois community are very generous when it comes to helping one another,” Chapman said. “I believe our community will step up as they’ve done year after year to support United Way and our neighbors in need.”

Dr. Mark Wrighton, chancellor of Washington University; and Jeff Fox, chairman and CEO of Harbour Group; who are serving as this year’s United Way of Greater St. Louis campaign chairs, recently announced an overall community goal of $76 million.

“United Way is woven into the fabric of our communities and helps residents on both sides of the river through education, financial stability, health, basic needs and stronger communities,” Wrighton said. “Having lived in St. Louis for more than two decades now, I’ve seen the people of this region come together time and time again to help one another. Jeff and I are inspired by this and excited to champion United Way and all that it does for our community.”

United Way invests more than $1 million each week into the region to create a solid foundation for a good quality of life. Last year, the community raised more than $75.65 million through United Way’s campaign. For more information about United Way’s community campaign or to pledge a donation, visit the website.

