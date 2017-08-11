United Way campaign to kick off Aug. 31

EAST ALTON — The 2017 fundraising campaign for the Southwest Illinois Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis will kick off 5:30–7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at National Great Rivers Research and Education Center, One Confluence Way.

Tickets can be purchased online and the cost is $30 per person. The event will have food, a cash bar, and networking opportunities with business and community leaders. Proceeds will benefit United Way of Greater St. Louis.

United Way’s Southwest Illinois Division serves Madison, Macoupin, Jersey, Greene, and Calhoun counties, helping more than 180,000 people annually.

For information, call United Way at (618) 258-9800.

TICKETS: helpingpeople.org/events

