United Way division looking to raise $500,000

United Way

The Tri-Cities Area Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis has set a 2018 campaign goal of $500,000.

Campaign chair Rob Schwartz, senior vice president of retail banking for TheBANK of Edwardsville, made the announcement at a kickoff breakfast event. The annual campaign runs through early November.

The Tri-Cities Area Division of United Way helps more than 60,000 people each year in Granite City, Madison, Mitchell, Pontoon Beach and Venice.

“The work of United Way and its member agencies is critical to meeting the needs of our neighbors today, as well as strengthening our region for the future,” Schwartz said. “As a longtime volunteer with United Way, I’m proud of the way our community comes together to help one another each year. I believe that this year will be no different and many will step forward to support United Way.”

United Way of Greater St. Louis recently announced its overall 2018 campaign goal of $76 million. Dr. Mark S. Wrighton, chancellor of Washington University; and Jeff Fox, chairman and CEO of Harbour Group, are serving as this year’s campaign chairs.

“United Way is woven into the fabric of our communities and helps residents on both sides of the river through education, financial stability, health, basic needs and stronger communities,” Wrighton said. “Having lived in St. Louis for more than two decades now, I’ve seen the people of this region come together time and time again to help one another. Jeff and I are inspired by this and excited to champion United Way and all that it does for our community.”

United Way invests more than $1 million each week into the region to create a solid foundation for a good quality of life. Last year, the community raised more than $75.65 million through United Way’s campaign. For more information about United Way’s community campaign or to pledge a donation, visit the website.

