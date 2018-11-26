United Way drive surpasses goal

United Way

The Tri-Cities Area Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis’ 2018 community campaign raised $625,025, surpassing its goal of $500,000.

“Each year our community steps up to support United Way, and I’m very proud to have led the effort this year,” said Rob Schwartz, the division’s 2018 campaign chair and senior vice president of retail banking for TheBANK of Edwardsville. “From the dozens of volunteers who joined me in rallying the community and local companies together to the thousands of individuals who gave, thank you for all that you’ve done to help our neighbors in need.”

United Way’s Tri-Cities Area Division serves Granite City, Madison, Mitchell, Pontoon Beach, and Venice and helped more than 60,000 people each year. Nearly a dozen health and human service organizations are supported by United Way’s annual fundraising campaign.

Earlier this month, United Way of Greater St. Louis co-chairs Dr. Mark S. Wrighton, chancellor of Washington University; and Jeff Fox, chairman and CEO of Harbour Group, announced the 2018 campaign raised $76,006,420 in its 16-county region throughout Missouri and Illinois. More than 100,000 residents and 1,800 companies support United Way each year, which helps one in three people throughout the region.

“Once again, the St. Louis region has shown incredible generosity and compassion by coming together to support one another,” Wrighton said. “We want to thank everyone on both sides of the river, from our labor unions to companies big and small, who gave their time and treasure to make this year’s campaign a success and help local families live their best possible lives.”

