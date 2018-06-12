United Way names community campaign leaders

United Way of Greater St. Louis announced Tuesday that Dr. Mark S. Wrighton, chancellor at Washington University; and Jeff Fox, chairman and CEO of Harbour Group; will serve as co-chairs of the 2018 annual community campaign.

“Like Washington University, United Way works to make the St. Louis region a great place to work and live and inspires people to realize their full potential,” Wrighton said. “I’m excited to expand this work even further through my role as campaign co-chair this year, and look forward to working with so many in the community dedicated to helping others.”

“United Way of Greater St. Louis and its support of health and human services is essential to sustaining our region’s vitality and to improving the livelihood and well-being of the people who call St. Louis home,” Fox said. “Our region is one of the most generous in the nation and this is never as apparent as it is during United Way’s annual campaign. I’m honored to lead alongside Chancellor Wrighton in this important role.”

United Way of Greater St. Louis invests more than $1 million each week into a 16-county region to help people and create strong communities. The annual fall fundraising campaign officially begins in September.

“We are grateful to have Chancellor Wrighton and Jeff Fox on board as this year’s leaders, and for their commitment to serving our region and helping people through United Way,” said Orvin Kimbrough, president and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis. “Both bring exemplary leadership and knowledge, as well as passion for the St. Louis region. Their efforts will be instrumental in engaging our corporate and individual donors and increasing United Way’s impact in the community.”

Last year, United Way’s campaign was co-chaired by Michael Neidorff, chairman and CEO of Centene Corp.; and Mark Burkhart, managing principal of Burkhill Real Estate LLC. United Way raised a record $75.65 million in 2017 to help people in the region.

About Mark Wrighton

Wrighton has served as the university’s 14th chancellor for more than two decades and has made unprecedented progress in campus improvements, resource development, curriculum, international reputation, and undergraduate applications and student quality. Prior to joining the university, Wrighton served as provost and chief academic officer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

From 2000 through 2006, he served as a presidential appointee to the National Science Board, which is the science policy adviser to the president and Congress and is the primary advisory board of the National Science Foundation. He is a past chair of the Business-Higher Education Forum and the Association of American Universities. Wrighton is a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and a member of the American Philosophical Society. He is the author of more than 300 articles in professional and scholarly journals, is the holder of 16 patents, and co-author of a book, “Organometallic Photochemistry.”

Wrighton received his bachelor’s degree from Florida State University and his doctorate in chemistry from the California Institute of Technology.

About Jeff Fox

Jeff Fox joined Harbour Group in 1985 as manager of corporate development and has since served as group president, president and chief operating officer. He serves as chairman of the board and CEO.

Fox is a member of the board of directors of BackStoppers, Fair St. Louis and the Fox Family Foundation. He previously served on the board of OmniQuip International, St. Louis Zoo, First National Bank of St. Louis, Humane Society of Missouri, United Way of Greater St. Louis and Missouri Life Sciences Research Board. Fox also previously served as president of the development board for St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

Fox received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern California and his master’s degree from Washington University.

