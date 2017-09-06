United Way of Greater St. Louis sets $75.5 million campaign goal

United Way of Greater St. Louis on Wednesday announced its 2017 community campaign goal of $75.5 million.

Campaign co-chairs Michael Neidorff, chairman, president and CEO of Centene Corp.; and Mark Burkhart, managing principal of Burkhill Real Estate LLC, made the announcement.

“What makes our region special is the generosity of thousands of people who come together, year after year, to help our neighbors,” Neidorff said. “When our community works together, incredible things can happen. As co-chairs of this year’s campaign, Mark and I are motivated by the impact of United Way, its member agencies and the people of our region to transform the lives of others.”

“Over the last few months, Michael and I have had an opportunity to see the work of United Way and its member agencies in the community, from summer programming and job training for young people to disaster relief for families in crisis,” Burkhart said. “We recognize the vast and significant needs in the St. Louis region and are focused on the efforts of local companies and individuals to raise money for our community.”

United Way of Greater St. Louis invests more than $1 million each week in the St. Louis region to create a solid foundation for a good quality of life through education, financial stability, health, basic needs, and strong communities. The annual fall fundraising campaign officially kicks off this Sunday at the United Way Day at the Ballpark and runs through early November.

“United Way not only invests in a network of quality agencies that are changing lives, but we also collaborate with partners to create real and sustainable solutions to the systemic issues that hinder the future of our region’s growth,” said Orvin Kimbrough, president and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis. “It is because of the tremendous support from this region that we’ve been able to help local people for 95 years.”

Last year, more than 100,000 individuals and businesses donated to United Way to collectively raise a record $75 million for people in a 16-county region throughout Missouri and Illinois. Individuals interested in donating may pledge online at HelpingPeople.org.

