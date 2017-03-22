United Way recruiting local volunteers

United Way of Greater St. Louis is seeking volunteers to serve on its allocations panel for 2017 to help determine how its Southwest Illinois Division and Tri-Cities Area Division invest into the local community.

United Way of Greater St. Louis invests more than $1 million into the region each week and its 2016 community campaign raised more than $75 million.

Panel volunteers will spend about 40 hours participating in a 7-month process to ensure that the funds are distributed fairly, objectively and with great consideration. The Community Investment Volunteer process begins with on-site visits to local health and human service agencies supported by United Way. During the agency visits, volunteers evaluate an agency’s effectiveness by using United Way’s Quality Standards for nonprofit organizations. The volunteers then help determine the amount of funding distributed to each agency in the community.

“This work ensures that the money raised during United Way’s community campaign is well-invested and distributed to agencies making a demonstrated, positive difference in the lives of people in Illinois,” said Dawna Gilbreath, funding manager with United Way of Greater St. Louis. “Allocations volunteers are a critical asset to United Way and their generous time and effort allow us to continue helping people throughout the region live their best possible lives.”

For information, call Dawna Gilbreath at (618) 258-9800. Individuals can apply now through early June.

STLVolunteer.org/ILallocations

