United Way sets $1.72 million goal

EAST ALTON — The Southwest Illinois Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis has announced its 2017 campaign goal of $1,720,000.

Cindy Smalley, Southwest Illinois Division 2017 campaign chair, made the announcement Aug. 31 at a campaign kickoff event.

“I’ve served as a volunteer with United Way for over a decade and have seen firsthand the tremendous impact of United Way and its member agencies in our Southwest Illinois communities,” said Smalley, director of marketing and communications of Cope Plastics. “The vital work and vast reach of United Way throughout the entire St. Louis region is critical to creating robust and safe communities for everyone.”

The Southwest Illinois Division of United Way annually helps more than 180,000 people in Madison, Macoupin, Jersey, Greene and Calhoun counties and supports 38 local health and human service organizations.

United Way of Greater St. Louis announced its overall 2017 campaign goal of $75.5 million Sept. 10 at the St. Louis Cardinals game.

“United Way not only invests in a network of quality agencies that are changing lives, but we also collaborate with partners to create real and sustainable solutions to the systemic issues that hinder the future of our region’s growth,” said Orvin Kimbrough, president and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis. “It is because of the tremendous support from this region that we’ve been able to help local people for 95 years.”

With generous support through individual and corporate donations, United Way is able to invest more than $1 million each week into the region to create a solid foundation for a good quality of life through basic needs, education, financial stability, health and strong communities. Last year, about 100,000 individuals and businesses donated to United Way to collectively raise more than $75 million.

For more information about United Way’s community campaign or to pledge a donation, call (618) 258-9800 or visit HelpingPeople.org.

