Unity Hospice celebrates 25-year anniversary

COLLINSVILLE — Unity Hospice is marking its 25th anniversary of serving patients and families in the Midwest.

Twenty-five years ago, Michael Klein, now president and chief executive officer of Unity Hospice, was a successful young lawyer who sought purpose and service in his work. He wanted to come home each night with the knowledge that he made a positive impact on the world. In November 1992, Unity Hospice began at the now famous kitchen table of his home in Skokie, Ill.

It was at this table where he drafted plans to create a hospice that serves the underserved; a hospice that doesn’t deny care for anyone based on whether or not they have a payer source. Unity Hospice’s foundation was created based on federal and state regulations, but it is the pillars of servant leadership, cultural excellence and quality service and programming that made Unity Hospice what it is today.

“I want to thank our patients and families for the opportunity to serve them over the last 25 years, and to the team members that have made this dream possible,” Klein said. “I’m extremely fortunate to work alongside the individuals that make such a difference in the lives of those who are in need of our care. It’s a true honor. I look forward to the next 25 years and then some.”

Unity Hospice proudly serves patients in Illinois, Indiana and Missouri.

Being a family-owned and operated institution, Unity Hospice puts people before profit. The hospice company offers patients many benefits in addition to the hospice basics required by regulation. One of those benefits is their ownership of equipment and warehouses, rather than contracting with third-party vendors, allowing for quick medical equipment delivery.

“Another benefit is that Unity Hospice comes to you, wherever it is you call home,” a press release states. “Whether a patient is in a private home, a nursing home or other care facility, Unity Hospice will be there for you. The staff at Unity Hospice does their utmost to ensure that patients and families experience comfort, dignity and tranquility, wherever they are.

“Additionally, the Unity Hospice staff is trained in professional standards. It’s not the product that matters, but the experience, so all Unity staff undergo rigorous training in the Unity Hospice Professional Standards to ensure that the care they provide is a cut above the rest.”

For more information, contact Unity Hospice at (888) 949-1188.

