University Housing recognizes residents on dean’s list

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville honored University Housing residents who achieved the fall 2017 dean’s list during a special reception attended by more than 130 students and their families.

Campus administrators, faculty and staff celebrated the academic accomplishments of the remarkable students. The ceremony included remarks from Chancellor Randy Pembrook and Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Denise Cobb.

“You are examples and role models for other students,” Pembrook said. “You are representatives to our surrounding community, and we are proud of your wonderful achievements.”

In fall 2017, 732 University Housing residents made the dean’s list, the criterion for which is a 3.5 or higher GPA. An overwhelming 203 of those students have maintained a cumulative 4.0 GPA while at SIUE.

When asked what being on the dean’s list meant to her, Haylee Lutz said, “All the stress and tears have paid off. I am taking 18 credits, so it is a lot of work!”

University Housing Director Michael Schultz stated, “We look forward to the continued success of our residents during their academic journey here at SIUE. It is our priority to support their academic success, and we are glad to honor their commitment to achieving their goals.”

For more information on the dean’s list or other academic initiatives in University Housing, contact Vicky Dean at (618) 650-5296 or vdean@siue.edu.

