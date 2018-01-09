University kicks off semester with warm treat and support for students

With a projected high of 40 degrees, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s spring semester got off to a chilly start Jan. 8. But thanks to the Office of Student Affairs and campus community members, students were guided to their buildings efficiently and offered a hot chocolate treat for warmth.

Volunteers were spread throughout campus displaying “Ask Me!” signs and offering guidance. Others greeted students and hosted the third annual hot chocolate stand.

“We always look forward to welcoming students back and offering well wishes for a successful semester,” said Jeffrey Waple, vice chancellor for Student Affairs. “We’re encouraging them to attend and enjoy their classes, meet and network with faculty and staff, and get involved in student life.”

The opening week of the spring semester continues with multiple events and activities. Event listings are available at siue.edu/kimmel and siue.edu/events.

