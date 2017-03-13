University to host rural health care forum

× Expand Education Career Fair 03-04-15

EDWARDSVILLE — A Student Rural Health Careers Forum will take place at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to showcase the many career paths available for in-demand professionals with backgrounds in business, health care and information technology.

The SIUE Graduate School, Illinois Rural Health Association and Illinois Area Health Education Center Network are hosting the event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 25, in the SIUE Morris University Center’s Maple Room. Registration is due by Tuesday, March 21, at ilruralhealth.org.

“The forum will help college students, high school juniors and seniors, and their parents, as well as anyone looking for a career change, to gain insight on the growing demand for skilled professionals in these industries, including career and educational preparation opportunities,” said Margaret Vaughn, executive director of the Illinois Rural Health Association.

The forum will feature panel discussions with top health care administrators, clinicians, graduate students and faculty members.

“Rural areas within Illinois have a great need for professionals trained in the areas of business, health care and information technology,” said Frank Lyerla, director of SIUE’s healthcare informatics program. “The Rural Health Careers Forum presents an opportunity to learn more about available academic programming, such as SIUE’s health care informatics program, that prepares individuals to thrive in these in-demand careers.”

A complimentary lunch will be provided immediately following the event. Free parking will be available in Lot B near the Morris University Center. For information, contact Margaret Vaughn at (217) 280-0206 or staff@ilruralhealth.org.

