University trustees approve SIUE tuition increase

The Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees on Thursday approved a 5 percent tuition increase for all new and continuing undergraduate students, effective fall 2017. The board met on the Edwardsville campus.

Tuition for the 2017-2018 academic year will result in a $420 increase over last year for newly entering undergraduates on the Edwardsville campus.

With the increase, the annual tuition rate will be $8,772 for new, full-time undergraduate students (15 hours per semester) entering fall 2017. Undergraduate students currently in a guaranteed tuition plan will see no increase in their annual tuition rate.

“Despite the increase, SIUE still offers one of the most affordabel tuition rates among Illinois public universities,” said Dr. Randy Pembrook, SIUE chancellor. “Meanwhile, SIUE is competitive with our peers in the Midwest for tuition.”

Since 2014, in-state tuition has been available to entering freshman and transfer students, and master’s level graduate students from the regional states of Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee and Wisconsin. Offering in-state tuition to out-of-state students will streamline tuition rates and produce less confusing rate structures, while broadening the institution’s recruiting opportunities.

Out-of-state graduate students and international students will continue to be assessed a 2.5 times surcharge on the in-state rate, unless they qualify for an alternate tuition rate.

A $292.80 annual increase was also approved for SIUE in-state graduate students for the coming fall. In-state, full-time students (12 hours per semester) in the SIUE Graduate School will pay $7,612.80 in tuition.

School of Dental Medicine (SDM) tuition will increase $874 (three percent). In-state SDM students will pay an annual tuition of $29,998.

For the second-consecutive year, tuition will remain the same for students enrolled in the School of Pharmacy (SOP). In-state SOP students will pay an annual tuition of $23,448.

Visit siue.edu/paying-for-college for more information about tuition and fees.

Fee changes

The board approved fee-related changes for the Edwardsville campus for the fall and spring terms of the 2017-2018 academic year. The changes include housing occupancy rates and the student fees for Information Technology, Textbook Rental and Intercollegiate Athletics.

Other fee changes were approved for the Student Welfare and Activity Fee, Facilities and resident meal plans.

University Housing rates were approved to increase 2.9 percent and will offset inflationary cost increases, fund debt service payments and maintain adequate fund balances in housing operations.

Dining Services received a 3 percent increase per semester in the meal plan charges for residents living in residence halls on the mandatory meal plan. The rates were developed for the academic year effective fall 2017 to offset inflationary cost increases in labor and food.

The Information Technology fee will change from $7.55 per credit hour to $7.75, a 2.6 percent increase resulting in a full-time undergraduate student paying $232.50 annually (two academic semesters of 15 hours each) compared with $226.50, currently. This fee helps defray the costs of supporting computing resources and networking infrastructure on campus.

Textbook rental fees will decrease by $21 for the academic year effective fall 2017 from $510 to $489. The 4.1 percent decrease is sufficient in offsetting the additional digital cost as well as the inflationary cost of textbooks.

A full-time undergraduate student (30 credit hours) will pay an Intercollegiate Athletics annual fee of $387.30 beginning in the fall, a change from the current rate of $375.90. The approved 3 percent increase of $11.40 will support the annual operating expenses associated with an NCAA Division I program.

The Nursing Program fee will increase 32.2 percent. The fee will increase from $242 to $320 per nursing clinical class. The additional revenue is required to cover cost increases for the new, comprehensive NCLEX preparation program, which is a significant contributor to student success in passing the NCLEX board exam.

The Pharmacy Clinical Program fee will be $200 per semester effective fall 2017. The fee helps pay for clinical (experiential) sites for pharmacy students. The PharmD curriculum comprises 30 percent experiential education spread annually across the four-year degree program. The School of Pharmacy pays 30 clinical sites for student clinical rotations. The fee will also support RxPreceptor, a program used to assign clinical sites, perform student assessment and manage continuing education programming as required by SIUE’s accreditation for preceptor (clinical instructor) development.

Sidewalk, housing improvements

The board approved the project budget to replace sidewalks on the SIUE campus and awarded the contract to replace the flooring material in the 400 side of the single-student apartments in Cougar Village.

The sidewalk replacement estimated cost is $600,000 for phase one of the project and will cover various locations within the campus core. Safety and accessibility are the primary cause for the sidewalk replacement. Replacing deteriorated pedestrian walks will occur during several fiscal years to match available funding. The most serious problems will be addressed first to keep buildings accessible at all times. The project will be funded through deferred maintenance funds.

The board awarded a $1,393,409 contract to R & W Builder’s Inc. of Belleville to replace the flooring material in the 400 side of single-student apartments at Cougar Village. The budget was increased over the originally approved $1.2 million cost to account for project contingency in the unlikely event of unforeseen situations during the replacement process. The flooring’s shelf life has expired and needs replacement. Housing repair, replacement and reserve funds will support the project.

