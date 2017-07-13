University trustees approve standard contracts for SIUE

The Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees, at its regularly scheduled meeting on the Springfield campus Thursday, approved annual contracts for food and food service products for Dining Services, electrical supplies and printing services.

The board approved a continuing contract with Gordon Food Service at an estimated cost of $3 million per year, but the actual cost will depend on university usage. The contract is for a 12-month period beginning with the current fiscal year, and the university reserves the option to renew the deal for up to 9 additional years. The project will be funded from Morris University Center Operations and Maintenance.

The board also approved two standard contracts beginning with the current fiscal year for the purchase of electrical supplies by Facilities Management to make routine repairs. The university reserves the right to renew the contracts with Frost Electric of Collinsville at approximately $125,000 annually, and Springfield Electric, of Springfield, at approximately $50,000 annually for up to four additional years with an estimated five-year expense of $875,000. University operating funds and departmental auxiliary funds will provide the funding.

The board awarded two contracts to retain the services of Stolze Printing Services of Bridgeton, Mo., and Wood River Printing of Wood River beginning with the current fiscal year and reserves the option to renew the contracts for up to four years. The estimated expense for the five-year period is $2.475-million, however the university anticipates cost reductions throughout the time frame. The departments requiring the services provide funding.

