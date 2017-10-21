Up in the air

HARTFORD — The Lewis and Clark Confluence Tower ended its regular hours for the winter Oct. 16.

Mayor Jim Hickerson said the decision is strictly financial, with the tower losing roughly $59,000 on average over the past six years.

“Very few people pay admission in the colder months,” he said. “Winter hours in the past have only cost the village money.”

Originally opened in May 2010 with the assistance of a federal grant and additional support from Phillips 66, the tower at 435 Confluence Tower Drive honors the bicentennial of the Lewis and Clark Expedition and has attracted visitors from around the world, site interpreter and professional tour guide Mary Ann Warmack said.

“We’ve had two couples from Germany; the archbishop of Reims, France; and a Croatian bishop visit since the tower’s opening,” she said.

Warmack conducted regular tours of the tower for six years and spoke about its importance with passion: “We’re talking about the journey of Lewis and Clark, one of the most adventurous stories in the world.”

Warmack said visitors can view the confluence of the Missouri and Missouri rivers from the tower’s 150-foot peak, as well as being able to peer as far as downtown Clayton and the Chase Park Plaza on a clear day.

“We had a great year last year, with concerts in the fall and Thursday parties,” she said.

As popular as the tower could prove at its heights, admission — $6 for adults, $5 for seniors, and $4 for children 12 and younger — has fallen short of the tower’s operational costs. Ending regular hours during the winter is but one budget-balancing measure taken by Hartford officials since Hickerson took office in May.

“We’ve cut expenses everywhere we can, from renegotiating contracts, decreasing salaries and limiting tower operations and maintenance to Village Hall employees,” said Hickerson, who has also managed to significantly decrease the tower’s nightly electricity cost over the past few months.

Returning to regular Wednesday through Sunday hours in April, Hickerson said the village will try to expand the facility’s appeal to host flea markets, car shows, weddings, and other activities in the future.

“Those who would like to visit during the winter can simply call the Village Hall at (618) 251-2690,” he said.

Although the tower will only be accessible by appointment over the next six months, Hartford’s state-operated Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center will remain open at regular hours throughout the winter to offer a local glimpse into the scope of the Lewis and Clark Expedition.

