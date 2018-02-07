Uprising for upgrades

small business revolution Photo by Melissa Meske

The city of Alton is taking the term “sunrise celebration” seriously.

At 5:30 a.m. (no, that’s not a typo) on Tuesday, Feb. 13, a crowd will be on hand at the new Post Commons coffee shop to hear Deluxe Corp. announce the finalists for the Small Business Revolution reality competition.

The top five finalists will be announced via Facebook Live, and community leader and event organizer Sara McGibany of Alton Main Street assures everyone that it will indeed be a casual affair that morning.

The city made the organization’s top 10 list, placing it in the running for a spot on the show and a cash prize for renovations, and now it’s on to the top 5. Between now and Feb. 13, organizers encourage everyone to continue to share their stories, memories and photos on social media and be sure to include the hashtag #MyAlton.

City officials met with local media Feb. 6 to share the details of the announcement watch party. They also outlined next steps if Alton makes it to the top of the list.

Following the announcement, a public vote will begin. The first-place winner will be determined by nationwide voting.

To cast a vote, participants will need to visit the show’s website, where they can vote once a day, per email address. There will also be a social media sharing option available to help spread the word. Voting will end at 8 p.m. Feb. 20, and the announcement of the winning town will take place Feb. 27 at a still undetermined time.

The grand prize includes a downtown redevelopment grant worth $500,000, with one-on-one help for six local businesses selected to be featured in the show’s current season.

“It’s really hard to put into words how excited the city is, not only from the Mayor’s Office, but from the city’s standpoint,” Mayor Brant Walker said. “Everywhere you go, people are talking about it, and through all the posts shared on social media.”

Both Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau President and CEO Brett Stawar and McGibany pointed out the rise of civic pride as Alton has moved forward as a contender, and stressed the importance of keeping the momentum going now, as well as if Alton is named as a finalist.

“Hashtag MyAlton — get it out there,” Walker quipped.

“Just make sure you’re voting once per day, using all the different email addresses you have at your capacity to do so and encouraging all your friends through social media and other ways to do that,” Stawar said. “If you start on Feb. 13, you will have eight different times to vote with all the email addresses you have available before the voting closes.”

In the past, it was 350,000 votes that chose the winning community. Organizers believe Alton needs to secure at least 500,000 this year to make it to the top spot.

“Reach out to anyone in your network, including those who have a large audience, and encourage them to vote too,” McGibany said.

“Alton is the only Illinois town in the running, so we need the whole state to chime in and vote,” Stawar said.

McGibany added that one key to winning the contest is to activate as many communities outside of town as well as every citizen in Alton. In the past, winning communities enlisted politicians, celebrities and others to help gather the votes that put them over the top.

McGibany also said there will be a video coming out Feb. 8, lining out how the contest works and even what a hashtag is. The video will be posted on both the Alton Main Street and Alton CVB Facebook pages.

Since 1915, Deluxe Corp. small business and marketing experts have been a voice and champion of the small town business owner. Beginning in 2015, the newly formed Small Business Revolution began showcasing a series about small towns across America and the locally owned businesses that drive their economies. This evolved into its own reality show, Small Business Revolution — Main Street.

In January, the show’s creators and producers, along with show host Amanda Brinkman, toured Alton’s downtown after first meeting the large turnout of supporters at the welcome rally at Old Bakery Beer Co. Six stops had been planned, but the show’s producers and staff wanted more. McGibany and Stawar said another 10 stops ended up on the tour, and Walker said his time scheduled with them grew from two hours to more than four.

“Small Business Revolution — Main Street” streams on Hulu and YouTube.

